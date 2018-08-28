Casey Prentice Transfers to Youngstown State for 2018-19

Arnold, Maryland’s Casey Prentice has announced her transfer from Saint Bonaventure University to Youngstown State University for the fall.

“I am excited to transfer to Youngstown State University where I will continue my athletic and academic careers! Go Penguins!”

Prentice graduated from Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, Maryland in 2017. She swam for the Bonnies in the 2017-18 season, focusing on sprint freestyle and butterfly. At the 2018 Atlantic-10 Conference Championships, she competed in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly and swam a lifetime best in the fly.

Prentice has three years of eligibility left. She will join the Penguins with incoming freshmen Allyson Wilson, Averi McCarthy, Elizabeth Wompey, Josie Preski, Kayla Wrasman, Mallory Pitstick, Riley Ernst, Sam Galvin, Taci Miller, and Tess Weiskopf.

Youngtown State finished 7th at the 2018 Horizon League Championships. Prentice’s best times would have been just a tick outside of scoring range in all three of her events, as the Horizon League only has an A final and a B final. It took 24.09 in the 50 free, 52.02 in the 100 free, and 57.47 in the 100 fly to get a second swim.

Best SCY times:

50 freestyle: 24.17

100 freestyle: 52.45

100 butterfly: 57.92

Excited to announce the addition of Casey Prentice to our roster. Casey is a transfer from St. Bonaventure who will have three years of eligibility remaining! pic.twitter.com/HJL163pCE3 — YSU Swim & Dive 🐧 (@YSUSwimDive) May 2, 2018

