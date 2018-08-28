Sjostrom, Hosszu Among Stars Confirmed For 1st Stop of FINA World Cup

2018 FINA World Cup – Leg 1

September 7-9, 2018

Kazan, Russia

LCM (50m)

Full Schedule

Several prominent names have been confirmed by FINA for the opening leg of the 2018 World Cup in Kazan, including current LCM world record holders Sarah Sjostrom and Katinka Hosszu. This stop, along with the second leg in Doha, will both be raced long course metres, with the rest of the circuit being contested the traditional short course.

Sjostrom and Hosszu went 1-2 on the women’s side in World Cup points last year, and 3rd place finisher Ranomi Kromowidjojo, along with the men’s top-3 in Chad Le Clos, Vlad Morozov and Kirill Prigoda will also be in attendance in Kazan.

Other notable names slated to compete include American Michael Andrew, who’s coming off a breakout summer where he won four U.S. National titles and followed up with a Pan Pac gold medal in the 50 free, and Russian Yuliya Efimova, who’s the fastest woman in the world this year in both the 100 and 200 breaststroke.

Confirmed Swimmers For Kazan:

Entries for the event will be available closer to the competition.