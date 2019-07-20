Burlingame Aquatic Club Celebrates 2019 Seniors Heading off to Swim in College

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Burlingame Aquatic Club in Burlingame, California celebrated the commitment of three members of the high school class of 2019 who have committed to continue to swim at the collegiate level.

Brendan Verna

Brendan Verna has just graduated from Capuchino High School and has committed to swim for Bellarmine University in Louisville, Kentucky. With the exception of his 200 freestyle PB which came from his junior year of high school swimming at the 2018 PAL-Ocean Division Championships, Verna updated all his SCY times during his senior year. They include:

100 fly – 57.84

200 fly – 2:12.04

200 free – 1:56.19

500 free – 5:25.43

NCAA Division II’s Bellarmine finished 8th (one point out of 7th place) at the 2019 Great Lakes Valley Conference Swimming and Diving Championships. The GLVC only scores an A final and a B final. It took 49.66/1:52.14 to score in the 100/200 butterfly events and 1:41.37/4:36.41 to score in the 200/500 freestyle events in 2019.

Emma Lepisova (San Mateo High School) has committed to swim for Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. We wrote about her commitment here. Best times (SCY):

100 back – 54.91

200 back – 1:57.77

200 IM – 2:04.80

Brandon Pham

Brandon Pham graduated from Burlingame High School and has committed to swim for the University of La Verne in La Verne, California. He competed on all three Burlingame relays at 2019 CIF-Central Coast Section Championships, going a best time in the 50 back leading off the 200 medley relay. Otherwise, all his best SCY times come from his junior year high school season, including:

50 free – 23.65

100 free – 53.94

100 back – 1:01.15

La Verne competes in NCAA Division III’s Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference which scores two finals of 9 swimmers each. It took 21.61 in the 50 free, 47.40 in the 100 free, and 53.39 in the 100 back to make top-18 at the 2019 conference meet.

