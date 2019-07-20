Aubree Brouwer Becomes #1 U.S. 15-Year-Old This Season in 100 BR in Jenks

2019 SPEEDO SECTIONALS – JENKS

July 17-20, 2019

Jenks, OK

LCM

Meet information

Results (Meet Mobile): ‘2019 Region VIII Summer Sectionals’

15-year-old Aubree Brouwer had the swim of the meet tonight in Jenks. The Springfield Aquatics breaststroker shot to the win in the 100 breast, dropping more than two seconds from prelims to hit a new best of 1:09.78. Coming into the meet, her best was a 1:12.23 from June; she’s now over two seconds quicker than that, and went more than a second faster than the Olympic Trials cut.

Brouwer is now the 8th-best junior in the country this season, and the fastest 15 & under. She also moves to 29th in 15-16 age group history. Finishing second in the race was Katherine Steward of Splash Club at 1:10.36, also making OTs. Parkway Swim Club’s Mark Franz took the men’s race in 1:03.90.

16-year-old Luke Barr of Sarpy County Swim Club destroyed his 50 back best time tonight. Coming into the meet with a 27.39, he was 26.71 in prelims before dropping down to 26.00 in finals. ACE’s Thomas Nelson was second in 26.59.

Missouri State swimmers swept the 400 free on the men’s and women’s sides. Antonio Thomas clocked a 3:56.95 to win the 400– he won the 800 on night one. Meanwhile, Liberty Howell of Swim Tulsa posted a 4:19.45 to win the women’s 400 free; she was the only finisher under 4:20. Thomas got his OTs cut with that swim.

OTHER WINNERS

18-year-old Amelie Lessing (unattached) won the women's 200 fly in 2:16.58.

16-year-old Aiden Hayes of Sooner Swim Club won the 200 fly in a time of 2:04.92. He held off a charging Rush Clark of Greater Omaha, who out-split Hayes over the final 50, but ultimately wound up second in 2:05.49.

of Sooner Swim Club won the 200 fly in a time of 2:04.92. He held off a charging of Greater Omaha, who out-split Hayes over the final 50, but ultimately wound up second in 2:05.49. Abigail Karl, a 16-year-old out of Empire KC Swim Club, dropped almost half a second from her best coming in to win the 50 back (28.97).

TEAM SCORES

Men

Parkway Swim Club 637 Greater Omaha 574 American Energy 484 Arkansas Dolphins 468 Sarpy County Swim Club 444

