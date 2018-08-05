British Swimming Makes Statement On Euros Timing Issue

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

As reported this morning, the Ligue Européenne de Natation (LEN) issued a statement concerning the discovery of an error in the configuration of the timing system at the 2018 European Swimming Championships in Glasgow for yesterday’s session.

LEN’s Technical Swimming Committee conducted an investigation and found that “the starting mechanism had been incorrectly configured prior to the start of the session which resulted in all reported times being 0.10s faster due to a configuration delay of 0.10s.”

As such, British ace Adam Peaty’s 57.00 100m breaststroke World Record was adjusted to 57.10, while additional results of the races below were also adjusted.

Women’s 800m freestyle

Men’s 100m breaststroke

Women’s 100m butterfly

Men’s 100m freestyle semi-finals

Women’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals

Men’s 200m butterfly semi-finals

In light of the timing error, British Swimming has released a statement. Chris Spice, British Swimming National Performance Director said, “We support LEN’s vigilance in this matter and appreciate the time they have taken to make sure all times are correct.

“We want this event to be remembered for the amazing achievements of the athletes so it is important that the results are correct.

“We don’t want this to take away from Adam’s amazing performance which we all experienced in a fantastic arena”