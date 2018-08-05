En Route To Silver In Glasgow, Romanchuk Clocks 1500 Nat Record

2018 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day 3 of the 2018 European Championships, Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk fired off a new national record-setting performance in the men’s 1500m freestyle.

En route to claiming silver behind winner Florian Wellbrock from Germany, who claimed a new national record of his own, Romanchuk stopped the clock at 14:36.88 to earn another international medal in this grueling event.

Entering Glasgow, the 21-year-old Energy Standard-trained swimmer already held the national record in 14:37.14, a mark he set at the 2017 World Championships to claim silver and become the 4th fastest performer of all-time. With Wellbrock clocking a winning time of 14:36.15, Romanchuk’s new mark of 14:37.14 actually falls one spot to 5th fastest performer ever.

Splits for the Ukrainian are below:

Finishing with bronze tonight was Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri, the favorite heading into the race, but who is reportedly suffering from a fever at these European Championships.

Romanchuk already won the men’s 400m freestyle on night 1 here in Glasgow. He holds the Ukrainian national record in the LCM 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events.

 

