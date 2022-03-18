Bognar, Elmbrook Girls Break NCSA Records on Night 3

2022 NCSA JUNIOR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

For the second night in a row, multiple meet records were broken during the finals sessions of the 2022 NCSA Spring Championship.

Team Greenville 15 year old Lilla Bognar broke the first record of the evening, blasting a new lifetime best of 4:05.50 in the 400 IM. She smashed the former meet record of 4:07.51, which was set in 2013 by Becca Mann of Clearwater Aquatic Team. Mann went on to compete internationally for the USA as a several-year member of the US National Team in Open Water and competed collegiately at both USC.

Bognar wasn’t the only swimmer under Mann’s record, however, as NOVA of Virginia’s Zoe Dixon also swam a 4:06.77 and actually held the lead at the 300 yard mark of the race before Bognar chased her down in the freestyle. Dixon will be heading to Gainesville, Florida to join the Florida Gators next fall.

Bognar now ranks 9th all time in the 15-16 girls 400 IM rankings, one spot behind the current American Record holder, former Stanford All American and US National Teamer Ella Eastin. The current NAG of 4:00.62 is held by Dagny Knutson and Bognar has another full year in the age group to chase Knutson’s record.

Top 10 All Time 15-16 Girls 400 IM

The Elmbrook Swim Club girls, who have had a great week thus far in Orlando and currently lead the women’s team standings by nearly 150 points, also broke the meet record in the 200 free relay in 1:29.43. They broke the 2015 meet record of 1:30.60, previously held by the Aquajets, one of the nation’s top clubs that is based out of the Minneapolis suburbs. That swim is also just off of the 15-18 NAG record of 1:29.04, which was set by Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club in 2018.

CPAC-2018 NAG (1:29.04) EBSC- 2022 NCSA Record (1:29.43) AQJT- 2015 NCSA Record (1:30.60) Bridget Semenuk 22.46 Lucy Thomas 22.33 Rachel Wittmer 22.93 Sophia Moore 23.20 Margaret Wanezek 22.09 Carly Quast 22.96 Maxine Parker 21.86 Campbell Stoll 22.48 Kaia Grobe 22.86 Kate Douglass 21.52 Abigail Wanezek 22.53 Zoe Avestruz 21.85

The Elmbrook girls had a much more balanced aproach to their relay record than either Chelsea Piers or Aquajets, with all four swimmers splitting within .44 of each other. Chelsea Piers was led by future NCAA All Americans Birdget Semenuk (Texas), Maxine Parker (Georgia) and current 50 free American Record holder Kate Douglass of Virginia. The clear standout on the Aquajets relay was the 21.85 anchor from Zoe Avestruz, who went on to be an All American at Minnesota.