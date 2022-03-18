2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 2 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Women – Team Rankings – Through Day 2

Virginia 210 Texas 128 Stanford 123 Alabama 120 NC State 99 Louisville 95 California 89 Ohio St 83 Michigan 66 Florida 62 Georgia 57 Tennessee / UNC 53 Tie Wisconsin / Indiana 34 Tie Miami (Florida) / Southern California 27 Tie Duke 26 Missouri / Kentucky 24 Tie Penn 20 Arizona St 19 Minnesota 17 Arizona 16 Northwestern 15 South Carolina 9 Arkansas 6 LSU / UCLA 4 Tie Notre Dame 3 Virginia Tech 2 Yale 1

Kate Douglass led Virginia off with a 21.06 split to give them the lead on the first leg. Last year, Douglass split a 21.09 leadoff. Gretchen Walsh anchored in a 20.58 for the Hoos to secure the win. G. Walsh’s split was the fastest split of the night.

Alabama had the third fastest split on both the second and third legs as they took the lead from Virginia at the 150 mark, but Walsh’s split, propelled by a powerful underwater, was enough to take the lead back.

Missouri’s Sarah Thompson had the fastest second leg of any of the field with a 21.23 which helped the relay win the second heat as well as finish in eighth place. The Tigers were seeded tenth coming into the meet. Last year, Thompson split a 21.25 when the Tigers finished fourth.

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil had the fastest third leg of 21.15 to help the Wolverines finish sixth overall. That split was the same exact split that she went at the meet a year ago when she was the second leg for the Wolverines 16th place finishing relay.