2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 2 Relay Analysis

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
Women – Team Rankings – Through Day 2
- Virginia 210
- Texas 128
- Stanford 123
- Alabama 120
- NC State 99
- Louisville 95
- California 89
- Ohio St 83
- Michigan 66
- Florida 62
- Georgia 57
- Tennessee / UNC 53
- Tie
- Wisconsin / Indiana 34
- Tie
- Miami (Florida) / Southern California 27
- Tie
- Duke 26
- Missouri / Kentucky 24
- Tie
- Penn 20
- Arizona St 19
- Minnesota 17
- Arizona 16
- Northwestern 15
- South Carolina 9
- Arkansas 6
- LSU / UCLA 4
- Tie
- Notre Dame 3
- Virginia Tech 2
- Yale 1
Kate Douglass led Virginia off with a 21.06 split to give them the lead on the first leg. Last year, Douglass split a 21.09 leadoff. Gretchen Walsh anchored in a 20.58 for the Hoos to secure the win. G. Walsh’s split was the fastest split of the night.
Alabama had the third fastest split on both the second and third legs as they took the lead from Virginia at the 150 mark, but Walsh’s split, propelled by a powerful underwater, was enough to take the lead back.
Missouri’s Sarah Thompson had the fastest second leg of any of the field with a 21.23 which helped the relay win the second heat as well as finish in eighth place. The Tigers were seeded tenth coming into the meet. Last year, Thompson split a 21.25 when the Tigers finished fourth.
Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil had the fastest third leg of 21.15 to help the Wolverines finish sixth overall. That split was the same exact split that she went at the meet a year ago when she was the second leg for the Wolverines 16th place finishing relay.
|Team
|Swimmer
|Split
|1
|Virginia
|Kate Douglass
|21.06
|1
|UNC
|Grace Countie
|21.44
|1
|NC State
|Katharine Berkoff
|21.58
|1
|Alabama
|Kalia Antoniou
|21.64
|1
|Louisville
|Gabi Albiero
|21.74
|1
|Stanford
|Torri Huske
|21.76
|1
|Northwestern
|Maddie Smith
|21.79
|1
|Ohio St
|Katherine Zenick
|21.91
|1
|Virginia Tech
|Anna Landon
|21.99
|1
|Michigan
|Lindsay Flynn
|22.01
|1
|Missouri
|Megan Keil
|22.06
|1
|Florida
|Ekaterina Nikonova
|22.16
|1
|USC
|Anicka Delgao
|22.18
|1
|Texas
|Grace Cooper
|22.26
|1
|Wisconsin
|Lillie Hosack
|22.32
|1
|Arkansas
|Emily Barclay
|22.33
|1
|Auburn
|Lexie Melvihill
|22.34
|1
|Indiana
|Ashley Turak
|22.38
|1
|Cal
|Eloise Riley
|22.39
|1
|Minnesota
|Hannah Cornish
|22.42
|1
|Georgia
|Eboni McCarty
|22.56
|1
|Texas A&M
|Bobbi Kennett
|22.57
|1
|Tennessee
|AJ Kutsch
|22.71
|1
|Arizona
|Julia Heimstead
|22.85
|2
|Missouri
|Sarah Thompson
|21.23
|2
|Ohio St
|Amy Fulmer
|21.24
|2
|Alabama
|Morgan Scott
|21.28
|2
|Stanford
|Taylor Ruck
|21.41
|2
|Virginia
|Alex Walsh
|21.46
|2
|Louisville
|Chriiana Regenauer
|21.48
|2
|NC State
|Kylee Alons
|21.49
|2
|Florida
|Talia Bates
|21.53
|2
|Tennessee
|Mona McSharry
|21.57
|2
|Michigan
|Claire Newman
|21.59
|2
|UNC
|Olivia Nel
|21.64
|2
|Cal
|Elise Garcia
|21.65
|2
|Georgia
|Maxine Parker
|21.73
|2
|Arkansas
|Kobie Melton
|21.74
|2
|Northwestern
|Ally Larson
|21.87
|2
|Texas
|Emma Sticklen
|21.92
|2
|Texas A&M
|Kaitlyn Owens
|21.92
|2
|USC
|Laticieigh Transom
|22.01
|2
|Arizona
|Alyssa Schwengel
|22.11
|2
|Virginia Tech
|Sarah Shackelford
|22.13
|2
|Auburn
|Rebekah Hamilton
|22.23
|2
|Indiana
|Mackenzie Looze
|22.34
|2
|Minnesota
|Olivia Bloomer
|22.37
|2
|Wisconsin
|Alana Palmer
|22.4
|3
|Michigan
|Maggie MacNeil
|21.15
|3
|Cal
|Isabel Ivey
|21.25
|3
|Alabama
|Kailyn Winter
|21.42
|3
|Stanford
|Anya Goeders
|21.55
|3
|Florida
|Katie Mack
|21.65
|3
|Texas
|Kelly Pash
|21.65
|3
|Louisville
|Tristen Ulett
|21.71
|3
|Missouri
|Amy Feddersen
|21.74
|3
|USC
|Calypso Sheridan
|21.8
|3
|Arizona
|Alexis Duchsherer
|21.82
|3
|Virginia
|Lexi Cuomo
|21.86
|3
|Arkansas
|Bella Cothern
|21.89
|3
|Ohio St
|Emily Crane
|21.91
|3
|Minnesota
|Grace Bennin
|22
|3
|NC State
|Sophie Hansson
|22.05
|3
|Georgia
|Gabi Fa’Amausili
|22.11
|3
|Auburn
|Emma Steckiel
|22.14
|3
|Indiana
|Anna Peplowski
|22.16
|3
|Tennessee
|Olivia Harper
|22.2
|3
|Texas A&M
|Olivia Theall
|22.21
|3
|UNC
|Sophie Lindner
|22.25
|3
|Wisconsin
|Phoebe Bacon
|22.3
|3
|Virginia Tech
|Caroline Bentz
|22.34
|3
|Northwestern
|Jasmine Hellmer
|22.37
|4
|Virginia
|Gretchen Walsh
|20.58
|4
|Alabama
|Cora Dupre
|21.13
|4
|NC State
|Abby Arens
|21.25
|4
|Ohio St
|Teresa Ivan
|21.68
|4
|Wisconsin
|Sophie Fiske
|21.78
|4
|Florida
|Micayla Cronk
|21.82
|4
|USC
|Kaitlyn Dobler
|21.85
|4
|Tennessee
|Jasmine Rumley
|21.88
|4
|Louisville
|Ariana Openysheva
|21.9
|4
|Indiana
|Elizabeth Broshers
|21.9
|4
|UNC
|Heidi Lowe
|21.98
|4
|Arkansas
|Andrea Sansores
|21.99
|4
|Minnesota
|Maggie Summit
|22
|4
|Texas
|Bridget Semenuk
|22.01
|4
|Missouri
|Sierra Smith
|22.03
|4
|Texas A&M
|Chloe Stepanek
|22.03
|4
|Cal
|Emma Davidson
|22.07
|4
|Georgia
|Zoie Hartman
|22.1
|4
|Stanford
|Emma Wheal
|22.18
|4
|Virginia Tech
|Emma Atkinson
|22.22
|4
|Michigan
|Olivia Carter
|22.29
|4
|Auburn
|Mykenzie Leehy
|22.32
|4
|Arizona
|Alayna Connor
|22.43
|4
|Northwestern
|Tara Vovk
|22.56
Hey first of all thanks for presenting all the relay splits in this format, sorted first by leg # and then by time.
Would it be posslble in the future to add a place # for the second sort?
In other words, in place of this:
You could do this:
Will help those of us who are interested identify the relative placement of that leg at a glance without counting.
Otherwise thanks for the articles and Go Bears!
OK I will say it, Kudos to Arkansas for producing an all American relay!
And beating Tennessee! Great for Razorbacks – a sad decline for Vol Nation.
Exactly! Tennessee always seems so promising. Than they let the air out of the balloon
Pick ‘em results???