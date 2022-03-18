Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Women’s NCAAs: Day 2 Relay Analysis

by Anya Pelshaw 5

Women – Team Rankings – Through Day 2                 

  1. Virginia  210  
  2. Texas  128
  3. Stanford  123  
  4. Alabama 120
  5. NC State  99  
  6. Louisville  95
  7. California 89  
  8. Ohio St 83
  9. Michigan  66 
  10. Florida   62
  11. Georgia  57  
  12. Tennessee / UNC  53
  13. Tie
  14. Wisconsin / Indiana  34
  15. Tie
  16. Miami (Florida) / Southern California 27
  17. Tie
  18. Duke 26
  19. Missouri / Kentucky  24
  20. Tie
  21. Penn  20 
  22. Arizona St 19
  23. Minnesota 17 
  24. Arizona 16
  25. Northwestern 15 
  26. South Carolina 9
  27. Arkansas 6 
  28. LSU  / UCLA  4
  29. Tie
  30. Notre Dame  3
  31. Virginia Tech  2 
  32. Yale  1

Kate Douglass led Virginia off with a 21.06 split to give them the lead on the first leg. Last year, Douglass split a 21.09 leadoff. Gretchen Walsh anchored in a 20.58 for the Hoos to secure the win. G. Walsh’s split was the fastest split of the night.

Alabama had the third fastest split on both the second and third legs as they took the lead from Virginia at the 150 mark, but Walsh’s split, propelled by a powerful underwater, was enough to take the lead back.

Missouri’s Sarah Thompson had the fastest second leg of any of the field with a 21.23 which helped the relay win the second heat as well as finish in eighth place. The Tigers were seeded tenth coming into the meet. Last year, Thompson split a 21.25 when the Tigers finished fourth.

Michigan’s Maggie MacNeil had the fastest third leg of 21.15 to help the Wolverines finish sixth overall. That split was the same exact split that she went at the meet a year ago when she was the second leg for the Wolverines 16th place finishing relay.

Team Swimmer Split
1 Virginia Kate Douglass 21.06
1 UNC Grace Countie 21.44
1 NC State Katharine Berkoff 21.58
1 Alabama Kalia Antoniou 21.64
1 Louisville Gabi Albiero 21.74
1 Stanford Torri Huske 21.76
1 Northwestern Maddie Smith 21.79
1 Ohio St Katherine Zenick 21.91
1 Virginia Tech Anna Landon 21.99
1 Michigan Lindsay Flynn 22.01
1 Missouri Megan Keil 22.06
1 Florida Ekaterina Nikonova 22.16
1 USC Anicka Delgao 22.18
1 Texas Grace Cooper 22.26
1 Wisconsin Lillie Hosack 22.32
1 Arkansas Emily Barclay 22.33
1 Auburn Lexie Melvihill 22.34
1 Indiana Ashley Turak 22.38
1 Cal Eloise Riley 22.39
1 Minnesota Hannah Cornish 22.42
1 Georgia Eboni McCarty 22.56
1 Texas A&M Bobbi Kennett 22.57
1 Tennessee AJ Kutsch 22.71
1 Arizona Julia Heimstead 22.85
2 Missouri Sarah Thompson 21.23
2 Ohio St Amy Fulmer 21.24
2 Alabama Morgan Scott 21.28
2 Stanford Taylor Ruck 21.41
2 Virginia Alex Walsh 21.46
2 Louisville Chriiana Regenauer 21.48
2 NC State Kylee Alons 21.49
2 Florida Talia Bates 21.53
2 Tennessee Mona McSharry 21.57
2 Michigan Claire Newman 21.59
2 UNC Olivia Nel 21.64
2 Cal Elise Garcia 21.65
2 Georgia Maxine Parker 21.73
2 Arkansas Kobie Melton 21.74
2 Northwestern Ally Larson 21.87
2 Texas Emma Sticklen 21.92
2 Texas A&M Kaitlyn Owens 21.92
2 USC Laticieigh Transom 22.01
2 Arizona Alyssa Schwengel 22.11
2 Virginia Tech Sarah Shackelford 22.13
2 Auburn Rebekah Hamilton 22.23
2 Indiana Mackenzie Looze 22.34
2 Minnesota Olivia Bloomer 22.37
2 Wisconsin Alana Palmer 22.4
3 Michigan Maggie MacNeil 21.15
3 Cal Isabel Ivey 21.25
3 Alabama Kailyn Winter 21.42
3 Stanford Anya Goeders 21.55
3 Florida Katie Mack 21.65
3 Texas Kelly Pash 21.65
3 Louisville Tristen Ulett 21.71
3 Missouri Amy Feddersen 21.74
3 USC Calypso Sheridan 21.8
3 Arizona Alexis Duchsherer 21.82
3 Virginia Lexi Cuomo 21.86
3 Arkansas Bella Cothern 21.89
3 Ohio St Emily Crane 21.91
3 Minnesota Grace Bennin 22
3 NC State Sophie Hansson 22.05
3 Georgia Gabi Fa’Amausili 22.11
3 Auburn Emma Steckiel 22.14
3 Indiana Anna Peplowski 22.16
3 Tennessee Olivia Harper 22.2
3 Texas A&M Olivia Theall 22.21
3 UNC Sophie Lindner 22.25
3 Wisconsin Phoebe Bacon 22.3
3 Virginia Tech Caroline Bentz 22.34
3 Northwestern Jasmine Hellmer 22.37
4 Virginia Gretchen Walsh 20.58
4 Alabama Cora Dupre 21.13
4 NC State Abby Arens 21.25
4 Ohio St Teresa Ivan 21.68
4 Wisconsin Sophie Fiske 21.78
4 Florida Micayla Cronk 21.82
4 USC Kaitlyn Dobler 21.85
4 Tennessee Jasmine Rumley 21.88
4 Louisville Ariana Openysheva 21.9
4 Indiana Elizabeth Broshers 21.9
4 UNC Heidi Lowe 21.98
4 Arkansas Andrea Sansores 21.99
4 Minnesota Maggie Summit 22
4 Texas Bridget Semenuk 22.01
4 Missouri Sierra Smith 22.03
4 Texas A&M Chloe Stepanek 22.03
4 Cal Emma Davidson 22.07
4 Georgia Zoie Hartman 22.1
4 Stanford Emma Wheal 22.18
4 Virginia Tech Emma Atkinson 22.22
4 Michigan Olivia Carter 22.29
4 Auburn Mykenzie Leehy 22.32
4 Arizona Alayna Connor 22.43
4 Northwestern Tara Vovk 22.56

BearlyBreathing
27 minutes ago

Hey first of all thanks for presenting all the relay splits in this format, sorted first by leg # and then by time.
Would it be posslble in the future to add a place # for the second sort?
In other words, in place of this:

1	Cal	Eloise Riley	22.39

You could do this:

1	 #19 Cal	Eloise Riley	22.39

Will help those of us who are interested identify the relative placement of that leg at a glance without counting.
Otherwise thanks for the articles and Go Bears!

Last edited 24 minutes ago by BearlyBreathing
Mnswim
34 minutes ago

OK I will say it, Kudos to Arkansas for producing an all American relay!

Transrights
Reply to  Mnswim
26 minutes ago

And beating Tennessee! Great for Razorbacks – a sad decline for Vol Nation.

Mnswim
Reply to  Transrights
34 seconds ago

Exactly! Tennessee always seems so promising. Than they let the air out of the balloon

Hswimmer
37 minutes ago

Pick ‘em results???

