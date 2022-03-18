Mixed Reactions From Spectators as Lia Thomas Wins the 500 Freestyle

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 16-19, 2022
- McAuley Aquatic Center, Georgia Tech, Atlanta, Georgia (Eastern Daylight Time)
- Prelims 10AM /Finals 6PM
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Championship Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Video (ESPN3): Swimming / Diving
In the first event of Thursday’s finals session at the Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania won the 500 freestyle (4:33.24). Thomas is now the first openly transgender swimmer to win an NCAA title.
Thomas’s winning time is the fastest in the NCAA this season, and makes her the 11th fastest performer in NCAA history and 16th fastest performer overall.
Prior to the race, there were no shouts from the stands. This morning, someone yelled “cheater” while Thomas was on the block. As Thomas raced, “Save Women’s Sports” founder Beth Stelzer entered the aquatics facility with a large black flag with text saying “Save Women’s Sports.” She attempted to hang the flag over the railing, but was asked to remove her flag by an event staff member. She was asked to move it because it was blocking the railing.
When Thomas finished, someone shouted from the crowd “He’s a man,” and a “protect girls sports” chant began from a few spectators. There were also a few underlying “boos.”
During the podium ceremony, the aquatics center erupted for 2nd place finisher Emma Weyant of Virginia (4:34.99). When Thomas was announced, there was polite clapping, including a group of parents of Virginia swimmers.
Thomas spoke during the on-deck post-race interview. However, Thomas declined to speak to the media in a press conference after her race. Per the NCAA media guidelines, “Champions of each individual event and relay are required to participate in a press conference in the interview room shortly after the conclusion of their event (following awards podium and optional warm-down swim).”
It is an NCAA Championships rule for the winner of each event to speak to the media at a brief press conference.
The NCAA Swimming and Diving Committee Chair declined to comment on Thomas declining to speak with the media. Thomas’s decision will be discussed at an upcoming committee meeting, which will not occur until a few weeks after this meet.
Thomas will compete in the 200 freestyle on Friday where she is the top seed. She will also race in the 100 freestyle on Saturday where she is seeded 10th.
Will Lia at swim at WC trials in April?
Why doesn’t swimswam have Lia’s picture up under “in this story”?
Use the press conference skip to take away the title and give it to the actual winning girl that deserves it.
I mean, 4:34.99 is a super time in the 500, but not a time that you’d say was robbed out of an NCAA title
Emma Weyant: 2020 Olympics 400 IM silver medalist
Erica Sullivan: 2020 Olympics 1500 Free silver medalist
Brooke Forde: 2020 Olympics 4×200 Free Relay silver medalist
Probably best to skip the press conference afterwards. Absolutely nothing good was going to come of it.
Would this entire situation be fixed if we called it male swimming and female swimming, instead of men’s and women’s swimming?
Maybe just leave comments off for this article?
Yeah, we sorta know how it goes at this point.
That said! I find it weird the NCAA mandates athletes have to talk to the media. I don’t particularly like that.
What consequence can the NCAA levy for her not speaking to the media? Last meet in last year of eligibility. No scholarship. Not seeing they have a lot of power here.
By closing off comments, no one will be better.
If there are raw feelings, why should they not be expressed.
if there is approval, let it be expressed.
Should there be dissension, let its voice be heard.