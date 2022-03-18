Mixed Reactions From Spectators as Lia Thomas Wins the 500 Freestyle

2022 NCAA DIVISION I WOMEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

In the first event of Thursday’s finals session at the Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, Lia Thomas of the University of Pennsylvania won the 500 freestyle (4:33.24). Thomas is now the first openly transgender swimmer to win an NCAA title.

Thomas’s winning time is the fastest in the NCAA this season, and makes her the 11th fastest performer in NCAA history and 16th fastest performer overall.

Prior to the race, there were no shouts from the stands. This morning, someone yelled “cheater” while Thomas was on the block. As Thomas raced, “Save Women’s Sports” founder Beth Stelzer entered the aquatics facility with a large black flag with text saying “Save Women’s Sports.” She attempted to hang the flag over the railing, but was asked to remove her flag by an event staff member. She was asked to move it because it was blocking the railing.

When Thomas finished, someone shouted from the crowd “He’s a man,” and a “protect girls sports” chant began from a few spectators. There were also a few underlying “boos.”

During the podium ceremony, the aquatics center erupted for 2nd place finisher Emma Weyant of Virginia (4:34.99). When Thomas was announced, there was polite clapping, including a group of parents of Virginia swimmers.

Thomas spoke during the on-deck post-race interview. However, Thomas declined to speak to the media in a press conference after her race. Per the NCAA media guidelines, “Champions of each individual event and relay are required to participate in a press conference in the interview room shortly after the conclusion of their event (following awards podium and optional warm-down swim).”

It is an NCAA Championships rule for the winner of each event to speak to the media at a brief press conference.

The NCAA Swimming and Diving Committee Chair declined to comment on Thomas declining to speak with the media. Thomas’s decision will be discussed at an upcoming committee meeting, which will not occur until a few weeks after this meet.

Thomas will compete in the 200 freestyle on Friday where she is the top seed. She will also race in the 100 freestyle on Saturday where she is seeded 10th.