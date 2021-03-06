Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Blake Pieroni Was Surprised by his 200 Free Time After How Much it Hurt (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

MEN’S 200 FREESTYLE FINALS

  • World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)
  • American Record: 1:42.96 – Michael Phelps (2008)
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:44.10 – Michael Phelps (2008)
  • Junior World Record: 1:46.13 – Elijah Winnington (2018)
  • Pro Swim Record: 1:44.82 – Sun Yang (2016)
  1. Andrew Seliskar (Cal Aquatics), 1:47.01
  2. Blake Pieroni (Sandpipers of Nevada), 1:48.68
  3. Khader Baqlah (Gator Swim Club), 1:48.96

Cal’s Andrew Seliskar took advantage of swimming in the outside lane and wound up swimming a race on his own, taking the race out in a 51.74. Seliskar’s winning time of 1:47.01 was nearly 1.5 seconds faster than runner-up Blake Pieroni (1:48.68). Seliskar’s time is now the top time in the US this season as well as ranking 10th in the world. Finishing in third was Jordanian Khader Baqlah at 1:48.96.

Winning the B-final was NOVA’s Townley Haas, stopping the clock with the 4th-fastest time in the event at 1:49.27.

