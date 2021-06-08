Big 12 Bronze Medalist Emily Haimes Transfers to Nebraska

British free/fly sprinter Emily Haimes has announced her plans to transfer to the University of Nebraska after two years at West Virginia University.

“I am delighted to announce that I will be continuing my swimming and, academic career at the University of Nebraska. I am very grateful for, the opportunity to work with Coach Pablo and Coach Patrick. I am also, thankful for my friends and family who have supported me throughout, this journey., I really feel that Nebraska provides me with the best opportunity to, excel, both in and out of the pool. From my very first conversation, with the Coaches, I could immediately see their huge knowledge and, experience and am looking forward to working with them to further, develop my swimming. I am so excited for the future and cannot wait to be a Husker.”

Haimes came to the United States from Mount Kelly School in Tavistock, England, where she had trained under Emma Collings-Barnes and was a medalist at the 2019 British Championships in the 50 fly and the 4×100 free and 4×100 medley relays.

In her two years swimming for the Mountaineers, Haimes made All-Big 12 First Team in both 2020 and 2021. As a freshman, she placed 4th in the 50 free (22.98), 9th in the 100 fly (55.33), and 7th in the 100 free (50.52). This past season, she came in 8th in the 50 free (23.20), 3rd in the 100 fly (54.13), and 6th in the 100 free (50.18). She anchored the runner-up 200 and 400 free relays (22.23/49.75) and the 5th-place 200 medley (22.26) and 400 medley (49.34) relays.

