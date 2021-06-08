1500 Champion Kristin Cornish: “I didn’t know what lap I was on”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
- Prelims Live Stream (NBC Olympics)
- Finals Live Stream (Olympic Channel)
- Wave I Psych Sheets
- Wave I Live Results
- Day 4 Finals Heat Sheet
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48 (2018)
- American Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)
- US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:28.36 (2014)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)
- Wave I Cut: 16:49.19
- Wave II Cut: 16:44.60
Results
- Kristin Cornish (BAD) – 16:42.63
- Audrey Coffey (HUSK) – 16:49.09
- Alivia Lindorfer (WA) – 16:55.85
- Aurora Roghair (IFLY) – 16:57.40
- Juli Arzave (TAC) – 17:03.38
- Hayley Pike (BA) – 17:26.33
Kristin Cornish made the most out of the opportunity, getting on her pace early, and doing the best job of anyone in the field at holding her pace. She posted a 16:42.63 to win the race convincingly, taking 3 seconds off her lifetime best. The 17-year-old now sits just outside the all-time top 100 for 17-18 girls, and will have another shot at the race in about a week.
Cornish swam a consistent race, splitting 5:30.28 on the first 500m, 5:06.03 on the 2nd 500m, and 5:06.22 on the final 500m. Runner-up Audrey Coffey wasright with Coffey through the first few hundred meters of the race, but Cornish pulled away from her through the last 1000m of the race.
She wins wave 1 at OTs, making her one of the best in the country, if not the world at this event, and is still 82 seconds behind Ledecky. I know that someday someone will break Ledecky’s records, but her times are just next level.
Those splits look amazing! Although I think they should be 5:30/5:36/5:36…