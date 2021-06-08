1500 Champion Kristin Cornish: “I didn’t know what lap I was on”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL

World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48 (2018)

American Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)

US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48

World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:28.36 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)

2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)

Wave I Cut: 16:49.19

Wave II Cut: 16:44.60

Results

Kristin Cornish (BAD) – 16:42.63 Audrey Coffey (HUSK) – 16:49.09 Alivia Lindorfer (WA) – 16:55.85 Aurora Roghair (IFLY) – 16:57.40 Juli Arzave (TAC) – 17:03.38 Hayley Pike (BA) – 17:26.33

Kristin Cornish made the most out of the opportunity, getting on her pace early, and doing the best job of anyone in the field at holding her pace. She posted a 16:42.63 to win the race convincingly, taking 3 seconds off her lifetime best. The 17-year-old now sits just outside the all-time top 100 for 17-18 girls, and will have another shot at the race in about a week.

Cornish swam a consistent race, splitting 5:30.28 on the first 500m, 5:06.03 on the 2nd 500m, and 5:06.22 on the final 500m. Runner-up Audrey Coffey wasright with Coffey through the first few hundred meters of the race, but Cornish pulled away from her through the last 1000m of the race.