1500 Champion Kristin Cornish: “I didn’t know what lap I was on”

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – TIMED FINAL 

  • World Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48 (2018)
  • American Record: Katie Ledecky – 15:20.48 (2018)
  • US Open Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:20.48
  • World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (USA) – 15:28.36 (2014)
  • 2016 Olympic Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)
  • 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: N/A (New Olympic event in 2021)
  • Wave I Cut: 16:49.19
  • Wave II Cut: 16:44.60

Results

  1. Kristin Cornish (BAD) – 16:42.63
  2. Audrey Coffey (HUSK) – 16:49.09
  3. Alivia Lindorfer (WA) – 16:55.85
  4. Aurora Roghair (IFLY) – 16:57.40
  5. Juli Arzave (TAC) – 17:03.38
  6. Hayley Pike (BA) – 17:26.33

Kristin Cornish made the most out of the opportunity, getting on her pace early, and doing the best job of anyone in the field at holding her pace. She posted a 16:42.63 to win the race convincingly, taking 3 seconds off her lifetime best. The 17-year-old now sits just outside the all-time top 100 for 17-18 girls, and will have another shot at the race in about a week.

Cornish swam a consistent race, splitting 5:30.28 on the first 500m, 5:06.03 on the 2nd 500m, and 5:06.22 on the final 500m. Runner-up Audrey Coffey wasright with Coffey through the first few hundred meters of the race, but Cornish pulled away from her through the last 1000m of the race.

96Swim
1 hour ago

She wins wave 1 at OTs, making her one of the best in the country, if not the world at this event, and is still 82 seconds behind Ledecky. I know that someday someone will break Ledecky’s records, but her times are just next level.

Unknown Swimmer
28 seconds ago

Those splits look amazing! Although I think they should be 5:30/5:36/5:36…

