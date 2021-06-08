ISL Protection Lists: London’s Aussies Return, LA Gets Baker & Held Back

The London Roar will have the option to retain most of their star Australians who sat out last season. The LA Current also brought back two 2019 standouts in Kathleen Baker and Ryan Held for their pool of potential retainees.

What does the ‘Protected List’ Mean?

This week, the ISL will be announcing each team’s “protected” athletes: effectively, the pool from which each team will be retaining athletes as part of the draft process. To be clear: these are not the lists of athletes that a team will protect; rather, it is the group from which the team will choose up to 15 to protect, and from which fans will pick 1 additional swimmer to protect.

That means the new information will tell us two big things: which athletes have declined or refused to return to their former teams (which is something the league is, apparently, allowing), and which athletes are being given special exceptions after skipping the 2020 season and being allowed to return to their 2019 teams. Also excluded are athletes who didn’t register for the 2021 ISL season.

DRAFT PROCESS IN BRIEF

On June 21, teams will announce the first 5 athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters.

On June 28, teams will announce up to 10 additional athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters. After that, there will be a public vote for a 16th athlete that each team will retain from their 2021 rosters.

On June 29, teams will draft the remainder of their rosters, with the lowest finishing teams from last year’s season getting advantageous draft positions.

Click here to read a more detailed description of the draft.

This group of “protected” athletes are not yet actually retained. Today’s lists show the athletes who have “confirmed their commitment to remain on their current team if selected by the team’s General Manager or if elected by the fans online, during the ISL Draft.” That means teams can essentially choose to retain athletes from these lists.

An athlete who doesn’t agree to stay with their team from last season will enter the draft pool as a rookie. Unretained athletes from this list will enter the draft pool as a veteran.

We also ran through each team’s roster in the spring for a very early look at who each team should try to retain. You can read that story below:

London Roar Protected Swimmers

LONDON ROAR Adam Peaty Alex Graham Alia Atkinson Andreas Vazaios Anna Hopkin Annie Lazor Bronte Campbell Cate Campbell Christian Diener Darragh Greene Duncan Scott Elliot Clogg Emily Large Emma Mckeon Freya Anderson Guido Guilherme Holly Barratt Holly Hibbott James Guy Kathleen Dawson Katsumi Nakamura Kira Toussaint Kirill Prigoda Kyle Chalmers Luke Greenbank Maria Kameneva Marie Wattel Marius Kusch Matthew Wilson Mikhail Vekovischev Minna Atherton Sydney Pickrem Tom Dean Vini Lanza

Notes:

London was able to retain essentially all of its stars, including those who did not compete last year. The sizable group of Australians who didn’t make the trip to the Budapest bubble last year ( Emma McKeon , Cate Campbell , Bronte Campbell , Minna Atherton ; even Kyle Chalmers who withdrew due to injury, not due to travel restrictions) pretty much all show up on this protected list, and should earn a lot of the early retention spots.

even who withdrew due to injury, not due to travel restrictions) pretty much all show up on this protected list, and should earn a lot of the early retention spots. A handful of former London swimmers are not registered for the league this year and don’t appear on this list: Elijah Winnington, Harriet West, and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor among them.

LA Current Protected Swimmers

LA CURRENT Abbey Weitzeil Ali Deloof Aly Tetzolff Alyssa Marsh Anastasia Gorbenko Andi Murez Andrew Seliskar Apostolos Christou Beryl Gastaldello Dylan Carter Felipe Franca Silva Fernando Scheffer Helena Gasson Jacob Heidtmann Josh Prenot Julia Sebastian Kathleen Baker Katie Mclaughlin Kierra Smith Kristian Gkolomeev Madison Wilson Marco Ferreira Maxime Rooney Mikayla Sargent Ryan Held Ryan Murphy Santiago Grassi Tom Shields Tomoe Hvas Will Licon

Notes: