ISL Protection Lists: London’s Aussies Return, LA Gets Baker & Held Back

The London Roar will have the option to retain most of their star Australians who sat out last season. The LA Current also brought back two 2019 standouts in Kathleen Baker and Ryan Held for their pool of potential retainees.

What does the ‘Protected List’ Mean?

This week, the ISL will be announcing each team’s “protected” athletes: effectively, the pool from which each team will be retaining athletes as part of the draft process. To be clear: these are not the lists of athletes that a team will protect; rather, it is the group from which the team will choose up to 15 to protect, and from which fans will pick 1 additional swimmer to protect.

That means the new information will tell us two big things: which athletes have declined or refused to return to their former teams (which is something the league is, apparently, allowing), and which athletes are being given special exceptions after skipping the 2020 season and being allowed to return to their 2019 teams. Also excluded are athletes who didn’t register for the 2021 ISL season.

DRAFT PROCESS IN BRIEF

  • On June 21, teams will announce the first 5 athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters.
  • On June 28, teams will announce up to 10 additional athletes that they will retain from their 2021 rosters. After that, there will be a public vote for a 16th athlete that each team will retain from their 2021 rosters.
  • On June 29, teams will draft the remainder of their rosters, with the lowest finishing teams from last year’s season getting advantageous draft positions.
  • Click here to read a more detailed description of the draft.

This group of “protected” athletes are not yet actually retained. Today’s lists show the athletes who have “confirmed their commitment to remain on their current team if selected by the team’s General Manager or if elected by the fans online, during the ISL Draft.” That means teams can essentially choose to retain athletes from these lists.

An athlete who doesn’t agree to stay with their team from last season will enter the draft pool as a rookie. Unretained athletes from this list will enter the draft pool as a veteran.

We also ran through each team’s roster in the spring for a very early look at who each team should try to retain. You can read that story below:

London Roar Protected Swimmers

LONDON ROAR
Adam Peaty
Alex Graham
Alia Atkinson
Andreas Vazaios
Anna Hopkin
Annie Lazor
Bronte Campbell
Cate Campbell
Christian Diener
Darragh Greene
Duncan Scott
Elliot Clogg
Emily Large
Emma Mckeon
Freya Anderson
Guido Guilherme
Holly Barratt
Holly Hibbott
James Guy
Kathleen Dawson
Katsumi Nakamura
Kira Toussaint
Kirill Prigoda
Kyle Chalmers
Luke Greenbank
Maria Kameneva
Marie Wattel
Marius Kusch
Matthew Wilson
Mikhail Vekovischev
Minna Atherton
Sydney Pickrem
Tom Dean
Vini Lanza

Notes:

  • London was able to retain essentially all of its stars, including those who did not compete last year. The sizable group of Australians who didn’t make the trip to the Budapest bubble last year (Emma McKeon, Cate Campbell, Bronte Campbell, Minna Athertoneven Kyle Chalmers who withdrew due to injury, not due to travel restrictions) pretty much all show up on this protected list, and should earn a lot of the early retention spots.
  • A handful of former London swimmers are not registered for the league this year and don’t appear on this list: Elijah Winnington, Harriet West, and Siobhan-Marie O’Connor among them.

LA Current Protected Swimmers

LA CURRENT
Abbey Weitzeil
Ali Deloof
Aly Tetzolff
Alyssa Marsh
Anastasia Gorbenko
Andi Murez
Andrew Seliskar
Apostolos Christou
Beryl Gastaldello
Dylan Carter
Felipe Franca Silva
Fernando Scheffer
Helena Gasson
Jacob Heidtmann
Josh Prenot
Julia Sebastian
Kathleen Baker
Katie Mclaughlin
Kierra Smith
Kristian Gkolomeev
Madison Wilson
Marco Ferreira
Maxime Rooney
Mikayla Sargent
Ryan Held
Ryan Murphy
Santiago Grassi
Tom Shields
Tomoe Hvas
Will Licon

Notes:

  • The biggest thing we learn from this LA Current list is that athletes who competed in 2019, but were never announced to a roster in 2020, are eligible to be retained by their 2019 team. Kathleen Baker and Ryan Held were pretty key scorers in 2019, but did not compete in the league in 2020. They are in the LA Current’s protection pool, suggesting that 2019 ISL competitors who skipped the 2020 season will be part of the roster retention process.
  • LA also appears to have the first ‘extra’ names that did not appear on the 940-swimmer list the ISL had considered final. The registration deadline was supposed to be May 31. On June 3, the league announced 940 names registered. Ali Deloof and Felipe Silva were not among them, but both now appear in the LA Current’s protection pool. Both of Deloof’s sisters (Gabby and Catie) appeared on the original 940-swimmer list.
  • A few key names from the 2020 LA Current roster are not registered for the 2021 ISL season: Claire Rasmus, Kendyl Stewart, Ella Eastin (recently retired) and Zane Waddell, who didn’t compete in 2020 and retired shortly after the season.

Niall
18 minutes ago

Maria Kemeneeva is in the projected list and then mentioned she is not on the projected list?

Niall
Reply to  Niall
17 minutes ago

Protected*

swim6847
right now

I believe Ali DeLoof was listed on the draft list. She was just listed as Alexandra

