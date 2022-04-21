Baylor School’s Aidan Shaw (2022) Commits to Rhodes College

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Aidan Shaw, a senior at the Baylor School in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has committed to swim at Rhodes College and will head to Memphis in the fall of 2022.

Shaw is a free/fly specialist who wrapped up his prep career at the 2022 TISCA (Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association) Championships with an 18th-place finish in the 100 fly and a 38th in the 100 free. His best times in both those events come from the 2021 TISCA state meet, when he came in 13th in the fly and 21st in the free.

Shaw represents Baylor Swim Club year-round. He earned PBs in most of his events during last summer’s long course season. At the Southeastern LSC Long Course Championships in July, he went best times in all six of his best events: the 50/100/200 free (26.30/57.02/2:06.00) and 50/100/200 fly (27.61/1:00/14/2:17.76).

Best SCY times:

50 fly – 24.03

100 fly – 52.25

200 fly – 1:58.96

50 free – 23.17

100 free – 48.95

200 free – 1:49.40

Rhodes competes in Division III’s Southern Athletic Association. The men finished second to Birmingham Southern at the 2022 SAA Championships. Shaw will bring much-needed butterfly talent to the Lynx, whose top performer from 2021-22 will have graduated by the time Shaw begins. His best times would have scored for Rhodes in the A finals of the 100 and 200 fly and the B finals of the 100 and 200 free. He’ll overlap two years with butterflyers Ryan McCrory, Brendan Cook, Adam Young, and Will Guzman, and will join Carson Brinks, Jeb Brownell, Jonas Hostetler, Nick Kunst, and Zach Gilmore in the Rhodes class of 2026.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.