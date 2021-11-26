Rhodes College Gets Big Addition for 2022 with Commitment from Jeb Brownell

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A 2021 Florida high school state finalist, Jeb Brownell has announced his commitment to Division III Rhodes College as a member of the school’s class of 2026. Brownell swims for the Bolles School Sharks as well as for his high school, Bishop Kenny High School.

” I committed to Rhodes because of the amazing academic opportunities paired with the exceptional growing swim program. Here is my direct caption for my post – “ I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Rhodes College. A special thank you to my family, especially my mom for driving me to swim practice all those years, my teammates, coaches, and close friends for all of the support. Thank you Coach Webb for giving me this amazing opportunity. Roll Lynx!”

Brownell competed at his second straight FHSAA Florida 2A State Championships earlier this month, racing in the 100 fly. After taking 17th in the event as a junior, he climbed all the way to 7th this season, touching in 51.98. He was slightly faster in prelims of the event, finishing with a time of 51.76. That time would have gotten him fourth in finals.

Back in March, Brownell grabbed two medals at the Florida Senior Championship-North. Racing in the 50 back and 50 fly, he picked up a pair of silver medals, stopping the clock in the back in 25.29 and in the fly in 23.85. He also appeared in the B-final of the 100 fly (53.47).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 21.70

100 free – 49.93

200 free – 1:58.43

100 back – 54.95

100 fly – 51.81

Brownell is a big addition to the Lynx, with times that would have been among the team’s best last season. His biggest contribution would have come in the 100 fly, where his lifetime best would have been just .03 behind the team leader in the event, senior Evan Ziolkowski. While Zoikowski has graduated, sophomore Arthur Bishop has already been 51.77 this season. Brownell will have two years of overlap with Bishop when he arrives on campus next fall.

The Rhodes men finished fourth out of seven teams at the 2021 Southern Athletic Association Swimming and Diving Championships. While Zoilkowski led the team in points, he was followed closely by Bishop and John Beuerlein, a diver. The team didn’t have any swimmers in the A-final of the 100 fly, with Arrington Moses, Adam Young, and Lutfi Lasida all making it into the B-final.

With his best times, Brownell would have made it into the A-final of the 100 fly and 50 free, as well as the B-final of the 100 back.

