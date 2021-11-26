Siobhan Haughey Re-Breaks ISL, Asian 200 Free Records In 1:50.65, #2 Swim Ever

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

Thursday, November 25th – Friday, November 26th

8:00 pm – 10:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST

Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands

Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format

ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More

Live Results

Teams Competing: Energy Standard, London Roar, LA Current, DC Trident

Siobhan Haughey continued her dominant ISL campaign on Friday, swimming the second-fastest women’s 200 freestyle time in history during the league’s penultimate playoff match in Eindhoven.

Haughey blitzed the field from the get-go, opening up a big early lead and extending it on every length to finish in a time of 1:50.65, edging out the ISL, Asian and Hong Kong National Record of 1:50.66 she set last week during the third playoff match.

With this performance, Haughey inches .01 closer to the world record, which is owned by Energy Standard teammate Sarah Sjostrom at 1:50.43 (set in 2017). Haughey will certainly have a great chance of breaking that mark during next week’s ISL Final, especially given the fact that she revealed she was “a little sick” during her post-race interview.

Split Comparison

Haughey’s splits were nearly identical to what they were last week:

Haughey, 2020 PB Haughey, Previous PB Haughey, New PB Sjostrom, WR 25.88 26.22 26.31 25.99 28.21 (54.09) 27.92 (54.14) 27.88 (54.19) 28.46 (54.45) 28.37 (1:22.46) 28.47 (1:22.61) 28.40 (1:22.59) 28.16 (1:22.61) 28.65 (1:51.11) 28.05 (1:50.66) 28.06 (1:50.65) 27.82 (1:50.43)

The 24-year-old came into this ISL season with a best time of 1:51.11, set during last year’s final, and has remained undefeated in the event in 2021, winning seven times.

The former Michigan Wolverine has really rounded into form as the season has wore on, winning the race comfortably in 1:52s during the regular season before really turning up the heat in the playoffs.

Haughey’s 200 Free Times, ISL Season 3 (All Wins)

Match 1 – 1:52.88

Match 3 – 1:52.82

Match 8 – 1:52.50

Match 9 – 1:52.25

PO Match 1 – 1:51.17

PO Match 3 – 1:50.66

PO Match 5 – 1:50.65

Haughey is now the owner of six of the 10-fastest swims ever.

All-Time Performances, Women’s 200 Freestyle (SCM)

The two-time Tokyo Olympic medalist scored a massive 30-point jackpot in the race, with DC Trident swimmer Joanna Evans the only other swimmer putting points on the board. Evans’ time of 1:54.36 was also a new Bahamian National Record.

Haughey also won the women’s 100 free and 400 free in Playoff Match 5, giving her a total of 19 individual wins on the season.