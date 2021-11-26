Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Duncan Scott Knocks Down British 100 IM Record For Third Time In ISL Season

2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 16 – PLAYOFFS MATCH 5

  • Thursday, November 25th – Friday, November 26th
  • 8:00 pm – 10:00 pm local time; 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST
  • Pieter van den Hoogenband Zwemstadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands
  • Short Course Meters (25m – SCM) Format
  • ISL Season 3 Schedules, Start Times, & More
  • Live Results
  • Teams Competing: Energy Standard, London Roar, LA Current, DC Trident

Duncan Scott inched under the British Record in the men’s 100 IM that he set less than a week ago during the ISL playoffs in Eindhoven, clocking 51.78 to place second in the event to Russian Kliment Kolesnikov.

Scott’s swim broke his previous record of 51.82, set on Sunday during Playoff Match 4, and marks the third time he’s broken the British mark this season.

The London Roar swimmer first grabbed hold of the British National Record during Match 6 of the regular season, recording a time of 51.92 to lower the 10-year-old mark of 52.05 set by James Goddard at the 2011 FINA World Cup stop in Berlin.

Split Comparison

Scott, Match 6 Scott, PO Match 4 Scott, PO Match 5
23.92 23.77 23.88
28.00 (51.92) 28.05 (51.82) 27.90 (51.78)

Scott won the event when initially breaking the record back in Match 6, and has been the runner-up in each of his last two swims, taking second to Cali’s Caeleb Dressel last week in addition to falling to Kolesnikov on Friday.

The 24-year-old Glasgow native has been an absolute workhorse for the London Roar all season, swimming a myriad of events while putting up some monster points.

Shortly after winning the 100 IM, Scott was back in the water in the 400 IM, earning a dominant victory and 22-point jackpot in a time of 4:01.80.

Scott also won the 200 IM during Day 1 of the match, ultimately finishing tied for fourth in MVP scoring with 60 points. In last week’s playoff showdown, he scored the exact same number of points en route to winning Match MVP honors.

