Duncan Scott Remains Only Sub-52 British Man With New 100 IM National Record

2021 ISL PLAYOFFS – MATCH 4

During the 4th playoff match of the 2021 International Swimming League season, London Roar’s Duncan Scott threw down a 51.82 to place second in the men’s 100 IM and set a new British record. The swim for Scott is an improvement upon his former PB and national record of 51.92 earlier this season.

Scott took things out a bit quicker during his new 51.82 performance, delivering a 23.77 on his first 50, compared to the 23.92 he opened with a few weeks ago. That meant that he was back a touch slower this time, closing in a 28.05, as opposed to the 28.05 he finished with back in September.

With his record-breaking swim, Scott picked up 7 points for the London Roar and was second only to Cali Condor’s Caeleb Dressel who earned 10 points for his team with a winning swim of 51.67. Brett Pinfold followed with a 52.14 for LA, while Marco Orsi of Iron was 4th in a 52.26.

When Scott lowered the 100 IM record for the first time this year, he took the mark from James Goddard who held it for more than a decade. Goddard had swum a 52.05 back at a 2009 World Cup, meaning that by breaking that record Scott became the first British man under 52 seconds in history. Prior to this ISL season, Scott’s best time in the event was a 52.15, which he swam during semi-finals at the 2019 European Short Course Swimming Championships.

Scott currently holds the British record in all 3 short course IMs, the short course 200 freestyle, as well as the long course 100 freestyle and 200 IM. Scott recently raced for Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, picking up a record-breaking 4 medals including 200 freestyle and 200 IM silver, gold in the men’s 4×200 freestyle relay, and silver in the men’s 4×100 medley.