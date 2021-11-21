Khosla Wins 3 in Princeton Sweep of Penn, Cornell in Tri-meet at Sheerr Pool

Penn University vs. Cornell University vs. Princeton University Tri-Meet

November 20, 2021

Sheerr Pool, Philadelphia, PA

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results (PDF)

Team Scores Princeton 235.5-Cornell 64.5 Princeton 194-Penn 106 Penn 219-Cornell 81



Penn hosted Princeton and Cornell on Saturday at Sheerr Pool in Philadelphia. The Quakers split the afternoon, beating Cornell 219 to 81 but losing to Princeton, 106 to 194. Princeton overpowered the Big Red 235.5 to 64.5.

Princeton, now 5-0 in the Ivy League, opened with a win in the 200 medley relay from Brett Feyerick, Josh Brown, Nicholas Lim, and Max Walther (1:30.15). Penn’s Jaden Olson, Matt Fallon, Benjamin Feldman, and Nick Malchow combined for a season-best time of 1:31.37 for second place.

Princeton’s Raunak Khosla won three events, beginning with the 200 fly (1:47.54) in which he touched out Penn first-year and IM specialist Fallon by half a second. He also beat Fallon in the 200 IM, setting a Sheerr Pool record of 1:49.01. It was a match-up of first half prowess (24.3/28.4/30.5/25.6) versus back half (25.4/29.6/28.9/25.2) and Khosla’s lead of 2.3 seconds after the backstroke leg proved too much for the Quaker. Fallon, whose breast split was faster than his backstroke, came home 2 seconds faster than Khosla, touched in a final time of 1:49.27. Khosla also won the 100 fly (49.35).

Walther was a double event winner with victories in the 200 free (1:40.68) and the 100 free (45.27). In the latter, he came to the wall a full body length ahead of runner-up Lim (46.63).

Princeton also had wins from John Ehling in the 1000 free (9:33.65), Feyerick in the 100 back (49.67), Brown in the 100 breast (55.71), Brian Lou in the 50 free (20.33), Colten Young in 1m diving (311.65), Tyler Hong in the 200 back (1:48.26, just out-touching Feyerick 1:48.60), Hunter Kim in the 500 (4:31.57), and Brown-Lim-Feyerick-Walther in the 400 free relay (2:59.03).

Penn earned a win in the 200 breast from Jason Schreiber (2:00.79) and in 3m diving from Cody Hopkins (329.50). Diver Jack Williams was runner-up on the 1m board (310.50) while Hopkins was third (306.15). The Quakers also had second-place finishes from Schreiber in the 100 breast (56.38) and from Jack Loveless in the 1000 free (9:37.60).

Cornell’s Jeremy Marcin was runner-up in the 50 free (21.22) and 100 fly (49.60), winning both events against Penn. The Big Red 400 free relay of Joseph Gurski (47.52), Jack Banks (47.00), Marcin (46.27), and Kyle Pro (47.05) combined for 3:07.84 to beat Penn’s 400 free relays.