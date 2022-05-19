Australian Worlds Roster Gains Stubblety-Cook, McKeown & More on Day 2

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day two of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships brought the heat, which means more names were added to the consideration roster for the green and gold for next month’s FINA World Aquatics Championships.

Leading the charge on the men’s side was Zac Stubblety-Cook, with the 2020 Olympic gold medalist scorching a new World Record in his signature 200m breaststroke.

Getting to the wall in a monster time of 2:05.95, the 23-year-old became the first-ever swimmer to get under the 2:06 barrier in the event, wiping out the previous WR time of 2:06.12 Russian Anton Chupkov put on the books in 2019.

Zac Incerti also impressed, getting under the 1:46 barrier in the men’s 200 freestyle for the first time in his career. The training mate of Kyle Chalmers hit a mark of 1:45.80 to qualify for Budapest, with 400m free victor here, Elijah Winnington, also adding this event to his lineup.

Among the women’s performances, not only did Chelsea Hodges nail a new Aussie national record in the 50m breast (30.15) but multi-faceted superstar Kaylee McKeown crushed a new lifetime best in the women’s 400m IM.

Grabbing gold in a time of 4:31.74, McKeown shaved about a second off of her previous PB of 4:32.73 from last December. She now ranks as the #2 swimmer in the world this season behind Canada’s teen sensation Summer McIntosh.

Australian World Championships Tentative Individual Qualifiers Through Day 1

*Kyle Chalmers has previously stated he would not be competing at this summer’s World Championships; with his opting out, Cody Simpson would be the next in line for a possible slot as the men’s 2nd 100m butterfly qualifier. However, Chalmers has recently indicated that he’s reconsidering that decision.