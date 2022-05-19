Summer Juniors Qualifier Brock Rempe Commits to William and Mary for Fall 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brock Rempe from Mechanicsville, Virginia has committed to continue his academic and athletic careers at William and Mary. Rempe will begin this fall during the 2022-2023 school year.

“I chose William and Mary for the great coaching staff and the welcoming team. Roll Tribe.”

Rempe swims for Hanover Aquatics out of Mechanicsville, VA. At the beginning of March, he competed at the Virgnia Short Course Senior Championships earning numerous best times. Those best times included a win in the 100 breaststroke (55.17), a fifth place finish in the 200 breaststroke (2:04.15), and a 24th place finish in the 100 butterfly (51.92). His 100 breaststroke time earned him a Summer Juniors cut.

In May, he earned the Summer Juniors cut in the long course version of the 100 breaststroke swimming a time of 1:05.01 at the Virginia Super Sectional.

Rempe is currently finishing up his senior year at Atlee High School. He was the Class 4 Champion in the 100 breaststroke in Feburary swimming a time of 55.59 in the 100 breaststroke.

Top SCY Times:

100 breaststroke: 55.17

200 breaststroke: 2:04.15

100 fly: 51.92

The William and Mary men finished fifth out of five teams at the 2022 CAA Championships. Based on his best times, Rempe has the potential to make a huge immediate impact. Rempe’s best time in the 100 breaststroke would have earned him a spot in the A final. Rempe will over for one year with rising senior and the team’s top breaststroke Kyle Demers.

Rempe will arrive on campus this fall along with Ashton Temme, Rhett Cosgrove, Logan McDonald, Will Glass, Alex Valliere, and Bryce Rouzie as members of the class of 2026.

