Olympic Finalist Hwang Sunwoo Heads Up Korean Roster For Budapest

The Korean Swimming Federation (KSF) has announced its 22-strong lineup for pool swimming at the 2022 FINA World Aquatics Championships.

Heading up the roster is World Junior Record holder Hwang Sunwoo, the most promising freestyler to stem from South Korea since Olympic medalist Park Tae Hwan.

18-year-old Hwang is coming off of a monster 2021 which saw the teen final in both the 100m and 200m freestyle events at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Riding that momentum, Hwang raced his way to the top of the men’s 200m freestyle podium at the 2021 Short Course World Championships, beating the likes of Great Britain’s Duncan Scott, Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys and Brazil’s Fernando Scheffer in the process.

Veteran Kim Seoyeong once again heads up the women’s side of the roster, with the 28-year-old mainstay set to race the 200m IM and 100m fly. Kim will try to improve upon her sixth-place finish in the former event three years ago in Gwangju.

In total, 11 of the 12 swimmers who represented South Korea at the 2021 Olympic Games will be in action in Budapest, with the lone swimmer being two-time Olympian An Sehyeon.

South Korea’s World Championships Roster

Men

KIM Minsuk

KIM Minseop

KIM Minjun

KIM Woomin

KIM Jihun

MOON Seungwoo

LEE Yooyeon

LEE Juho

LEE Hojoon

CHO Sung Jae

JI Yuchan

CHOI Dongyeo

HWANG Sunwoo

Women