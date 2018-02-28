Aussie Day 2 Prelims: McEvoy Rebounds With 100 Free Top Seed

2018 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Day 1 Prelims Recap/Day 1 Finals Recap

Refresher on qualification:

At a high-level, roster spots will be given to the top 3 finishers in the A final of each individual Olympic event at the Trials, provided the swimmers meet or beat the listed qualifying time. As for relays, the top 2 swimmers in the A final of each non-free 100 may be considered for the medley, while the top 2 in the 100m free and 200m free will be considered for the 400m and 800m freestyle relays. 3rd through 8th place finishers in the freestyle events may be considered for selection as relay-only swimmers.

The non-Olympic events will see the top 3 finishers be considered for selection, as long as their A final performances meet or beat the qualifying times. These are considered the priority level 3. Priority level 4 includes swimmers who have met B standards, provided no swimmers met the A QTs.

MEN’S 400 FREE (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 3:40.08, Ian Thorpe, 2002

‘A’ Cut – 3:46.14

‘B’ Cut – 3:48.15

Top 8: McKeon, 3:49.42 Horton, 3:49.59 McLoughlin, 3:49.86 Parrish, 3:51.23 Winnington, 3:52.13 Robinson, 3:53.63 Attard, 3:54.36 Vincent, 3:54.37



The men’s 400m freestyle has one of the longest standing national record on the books, as Ian Thorpe still holds the fastest mark ever for the nation with his 2002 time of 3:40.08. But, Olympic gold medalist in the event, Mack Horton, continues to chip away at the deficit between his own performances and the ‘thorpedo’, which was evidenced by his solid outing this morning of 3:49.59 to fall just .17 shy of the top seed.

His time this morning betters his season best of 3:49.73 clocked at the Queensland Championships last December. Horton’s winning time from Rio, fully tapered, was 3:41.55, so the 21-year-old has proven he can get the job done when the time comes.

David McKeon raced his way to the center lane in prelims, clocking a morning time of 3:49.42. His personal best of 3:43.71 came from back in 2013, so the seasoned racer is looking to close in on that mark tonight en route to the 3:46.14 A cut.

There are 4 teenagers in the mix, led by Bond’s on-the-rise 17-year-old Elijah Winnington. Cameron McEvoy‘s training partner has yet to dive under the 3:50 threshold, but has been on-fire as of late, winning the 200m freestyle and taking silver in the 400m distance at the Queensland Championships.

Chandler’s Nathan Robinson, Carlile’s Zachary Attard and St. Peter Western’s Jacob Vincent slid into the final, separated by less than a second. Robinson notched a mark of 3:53.63 for 6th seed, while Attard and Vincent claim the 7th and 8th positions in respective times of 3:54.36 and 3:54.37.

But you can’t count out 3rd seeded Jack McLoughlin lurking among the big boys. He took bronze in this event at the 2016 edition of this meet in a time of 3:46.27.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 1:05.09, Leisel Jones, 2006

‘A’ Cut – 1:06.81

‘B’ Cut – 1:07.58

Top 8: Pickett, 1:07.55 Hansen, 1:08.24 Bohl, 1:08.48 McKeown, 1:08.72 Harkin, 1:09.03 Wallace, 1:09.27 Strauch, 1:10.50 Scott, 1:10.64



Leiston Pickett separated herself from the pack as the sole swimmer to delve into sub-1:08 territory. The 2-time Commonwealth Games medalist will need to drop even more time to approach the 1:06.81 qualifying standard a mark which surpasses Pickett’s personal best of 1:06.88.

Nunawading’s Jessica Hansen is less than a second behind and in the hunt with her morning swim of 1:08.24, while Griffith Olympian Georgia Bohl is also a contender with her prelim mark of 1:08.48.

Taking it comfortably this morning was Olympic finalist Taylor McKeown, the 22-year-old who already claimed an Australian national title last night in the 200m breaststroke. She is situated as the 4th seed in 1:08.72.

Don’t count out Jessica Hansen, however. She earned this morning’s 2nd fastest time in 1:08.24, but is currently the highest ranked Australian worldwide, holding the #3 time on the globe in 1:07.02.

WOMEN’S 50 FLY (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 25.48, Marieke Guehrer, 2009

‘A’ Cut – 25.73

‘B’ Cut – 26.49

Top 8: Campbell (Cate), 25.47 Sehyeon, 26.68 Groves, 26.72 Seebohm, 26.83 Barratt, 26.89 Elmslie, 27.05 Ramsden, 27.07 Licciardi, 27.35



Leave it to world record holder Cate Campbell to nail the first A cut of the morning. The 25-year-old speedster secured the top seed in the women’s splash n’ dash fly with a stunning mark of 25.47. That clears Marieke Guehrer’s national record of 25.48 that’s been on the books since 2009.

Entering this meet, Campbell’s fastest of 25.68 sat as the Australian textile record, but she blew that away by .21 this morning to lay claim to the 50 fly national title heading into tonight and also put herself in the front-runner position for a roster spot in the event for the Commonwealth Games.

Over a second behind, which in a 50 might as well be a minute, was Korea’s An Sehyeon, who stopped the clock at 26.68, although she’s obviously not vying for spot among the Australian’s Commonwealth line-up.

Maddie Groves, who was questionable as to her even competing as of the start of prelims yesterday, is right in the mix for a possible berth, with her 3rd placed outing of 26.72. Groves finished 5th in yesterday’s 200m fly final.

Emma McKeon was listed among the competitors in this event on the start lists, but did not swim in the race this morning. As McKeon will most likely be selected in her other events and this could potentially be an add-on race for her at the Commonwealth Games based on past performances.

MEN’S 50 FLY (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 22.73, Matt Targett, 2009

‘A’ Cut – 23.31

‘B’ Cut – 23.67

Top 8: McCarthy, 23.73 Jones, 23.78 Yang, 23.84 Raven, 24.13 Irvine, 24.17 Benehoutsos, 24.25 Morgan, 24.36 (tie) Marks, 24.36 (tie)



No records were broken on the men’s side in the 50m fly, but players set their swims in motion to place among the top 8 for tonight’s speedy final. Taking the top spot was Bond’s Brayden McCarthy, producing a solid swim of 23.73 to lead the pack.

Just .05 behind was 21-year-old Cameron Jones of St. Peters Western, who touched in 23.78, while William Yang rounded out the top 3 men under 24 seconds with his result of 23.84.

Both Aussie Olympic flyers Grant Irvine and David Morgan booked their place in tonight’s final, finishing with times of 24.17 and 24.36 for 5th and 7th place respectively.

The A qualifying time is situated at 23.31, so the entire field will need to fire on all cylinders to finish under the target and try to build their case for being added to the Commonwealth Games roster.

Of note, 50 fly finalist from the 2014 Commonwealth Games, Jayden Hadler found himself out of the final in 13th place (24.60). Additionally, veteran Olympian Tommaso D’Orsogna was originally listed in the entry lists for this event, but wound up not swimming, looking to focus on the 100m free instead.

MEN’S 100 BREAST (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 58.58, Brenton Rickard, 2009

‘A’ Cut – 59.24

‘B’ Cut – 1:00.35

Top 8: Packard, 59.57 Wilson, 1:00.20 Hunter, 1:00.39 Bell, 1:00.97 Williamson, 1:01.31 Sucipto, 1:01.35 McKechnie, 1:01.37 Cave, 1:01.45



Australia came up medal-less in this event at the 2014 edition of the Commonwealth Games and would love to get a horse in the race against England’s Adam Peaty on their home turf come April.

Jake Packard has thrown his hat in the ring early, establishing himself as one who means business with the only sub-minute outing of the morning. 59.57 is what the Spartan swimmer produced for the top seed, with his AM performance ranking among his own personal top 5 times of his career.

Packard’s 59-pointer also ranks as the 2nd fastest in the world this season, tied with China’s Qin Haiyang. Even with the Commonwealth Games 5 weeks out and the final still yet to contest tonight, it’s got to make Packard feel good to see his name ranked above the so-far untouchable Adam Peaty.

2017-2018 LCM MEN 100 BREAST ZibeiCHN

YAN 2 Haiyang

QIN CHN 59.57 3 James

WILBY GBR 59.61 4 Adam

PEATY GBR 59.62 5 Xiang

LI CHN 59.67 View Top 26»

Yesterday’s 200m breaststroke Commonwealth Games qualifier Matthew Wilson was right near the minute barrier with a solid 1:00.20 for the runner-up seed, while Liam Hunter clocked 1:00.39 to land on the other side of Packard tonight.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 52.06, Cate Campbell , 2016

, 2016 ‘A’ Cut – 53.20

‘B’ Cut – 54.90

Top 8: Campbell (Cate), 53.22 Campbell (Bronte) 53.98 McKeon, 54.33 Seebohm, 54.45 Jack, 54.59 Throssell, 54.80 Elmslie, 54.83 Wilson, 54.93



After an electrifying performance in the 50m butterfly earlier this session, Cate Campbell was back in the pool contesting the women’s 100m freestyle, her signature event. Fresh from a break last summer that included her opting out of the World Championships in Budapest, Campbell is now ‘back in love with swimming’ and sits atop the world rankings in this event with the 52.37 she clocked at NSWs in January.

Tonight the go-getter took things a little more comfortably, establishing herself as the one to beat with the top seed of 53.22. Splitting 25.59/27.63, C1 represented the only sub-26 second opening 50 of the field, followed by her sister, Bronte Campbell, who split 26.01/27.97 for the 2nd seeded time of 53.98.

Emma McKeon, who pulled a tough double yesterday, which rendered silver medals in the 200m free and 200m fly, claimed the 3rd seed this morning in 54.33. Yesterday’s 100m backstroke stunner, Emily Seebohm, was also among the top performers of the morning. Seebohm has been a critical member of the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay and looks to continue that streak oat this same venue in April, securing the 4th best time of the morning in 54.45.

Additional finalists include 19-year-old Campbell sister training teammate Shayna Jack (54.59) and Western Australia’s Brianna Throssell. Throssell’s time of 54.80 is just off her own personal best of 54.78. After missing out on the 200m fly roster spot last night, Throssell is most likely looking for any opportunity to put herself on the Aussie roster for the Games.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 4:02.86, Ariarne Titmus , 2017

, 2017 ‘A’ Cut – 4:06.48

‘B’ Cut – 4:10.57

Top 8: Titmus, 4:08.35 Ashwood, 4:10.22 Sheridan, 4:10.83 Messer, 4:10.95 Pallister, 4:11.30 Rogers, 4:11.36 Gough, 4:12.01 White, 4:12.71



17-year-old Ariarne Titmus already put on a show last night in the 200m freestyle, taking the title and earning her spot on the Commonwealth Games roster in an eye-popping 1:55.76. Today the teen from Tasmania is taking on the 400m freestyle and staking her claim early, leading the pack in 4:08.35.

Titmus took the race out 58.15 to get out in front of the field, but then backed off to split evenly in 31-mid to 31-highs the remainder of the race. She set the national record at the Queensland Championships just last December in 4:02.86, so look for Titmus to get into game mode tonight in the final.

Trying to catch Titmus and perhaps reclaim her national record is 24-year-old Chandler swimmer Jessica Ashwood. Ashwood competed in this event at the Rio Olympics where she finished in 7th place overall, but opted out of the World Championships last year in Budapest, as a ‘means of extending her career’ through Commonwealth Games 2018 and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Her morning time earned was an in-the-hunt 4:10.22 while her season’s best rests at 4:08.94.

Notably among those not making tonight’s final are Leah Neale and Tamsin Cook. Neale finished 4th in yesterday’s 200m freestyle final, most likely giving her a nod on the 4x200m freestyle relay. But the 22-year-old found herself one spot short of the 400m final, finishing 9th in 4:12.76.

As for Cook, the now-19-year-old competed in this event in Rio at just 18 years of age and finished a very respectable 6th. The Western Australian took time off last year, however, and was another Aussie who opted out of the World Championships.

MEN’S 100 FREE (PRELIMS)

Australian National Record – 47.04, Cameron McEvoy , 2016

, 2016 ‘A’ Cut – 48.31

‘B’ Cut – 48.93

Top 8: McEvoy, 48.64 Lewis, 48.84 Magnussen, 48.90 Roberts, 48.99 (tie) Townsend, 48.99 (tie) Incerti, 49.00 Chalmers, 49.17 (tie) Cartwright, 49.17 (tie)



The men’s 100m freestyle was just as wild as was anticipated, with 2 separate ties appearing among the top 8 finishers. Taking the pole position was Cameron McEvoy, the fastest man ever in a textile suit, who clinched the top time in 48.64. That clears the B standard and is within .33 of the A standard, a time which McEvoy has hit numerous times in his career.

48.91 is the fastest McEvoy had produced this season entering this meet, so his mark this morning already put him ahead of where he’s been at thus far. His result is especially encouraging to McEvoy fans who were discouraged by his performance in yesterday’s 200m freestyle race, where the once-Australian national champion in the event wound up 8th in a time slower than his prelims performance.

20-year-old St. Peters Western athlete Clyde Lewis ripped off the first sub-49 second 100m freestyle of his career, establishing himself as a contender in 48.84. That crushes his previous career-best of 49.83 from just a couple of months ago and gives him a boost against the top guns for tonight.

Comeback kid James Magnussen provided a worthy result in 48.90, the exact time he produced at the Queensland Championships. Maggie is looking for the chance to defend his 2014 Commonwealth Games title and also represent his nation on the mens’ 4x100m freestyle relay.

Two 19-year-olds sneaked into the final in the form of Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers and World Championships stand out Jack Cartwright. Both men clocked a time of 49.17, enough to make the final, but just barely. With both men having been under the 48-second mark in their young careers, look for the pool to catch fire in their pursuit of the national title come tonight’s final.

Within the group not making the final includes 200m freestyle bronze medalist from last night Alexander Graham, the aforementioned D’Orsogna and visiting Argentinian swimmer Federico Grabich.