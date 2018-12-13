Ashby Keeps On Grinding With 100 IM NZ National Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

Bradlee Ashby of New Zealand may not be walking away with medals around his neck, but the 23-year-old is still making his presence known at these Short Course World Championships. After notching a new National Record of 1:54.01 in the men’s 200m IM earlier in the competition, he followed up with a new standard in the 100m IM.

This morning, Ashby notched a time of 53.64 to qualify for tonight’s 100m IM semi-finals as the 16th seed. In the semi-finals, the Kiwi produced an even faster time of 53.14 to clock a lifetime best and wipe out the supersuited NZ National Record of 53.49 set by Daniel Bell back in 2009.

Splitting 24.02/29.12, Ashby’s time of 53.14 rendered him in 15th and out of the final, but into the NZ history books.

Ashby had also competed in the 100m back and 100m fly so far at this meet, finishing in 20th (51.61) and 35th (52.57), respectively. He still has the 50m fly and 200m back events yet to contest.