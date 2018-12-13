Darragh Greene Torches 11-Year-Old 200 Breaststroke Irish Record

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

The men’s 200m breaststroke saw the 2nd individual World Record of these Short Course World Championships go down, courtesy of Russian Kirill Prigoda’s 2:00.16 stunner. However, there were plenty of personal bests and individual triumphs that also occurred in the event’s prelims before the main event.

One such triumph occurred in Darragh Greene‘s lane in this morning heats, as the Irishman blasted a new National Record in the event. Entering the meet with a personal best of 2:11.02, the National Centre Dublin athlete shredded that time to pieces to log a new lifetime mark of 2:07.60. That time easily overtook the previous long-standing Irish standard of 2:07.95 that Andrew Bree put on the books way back in 2007.

Although Greene’s time rendered him 21st and out of the final, the racer was excited with his effort, commenting, ‘”I’m delighted with my swim today, my main focus was just to work on my skills and get a pb in a morning swim, to be able to achieve an Irish Record at my first World Championships is a bonus.”