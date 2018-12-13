Christou Produces Greek National Record In 50 Backstroke

2018 FINA SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 11th – Sunday, December 16th

Hangzhou, China

Tennis Centre, Hangzhou Olympic & International Expo Center

Live Results (Omega)

22-year-old Apostolos Christou fired off a new Greek National Record in the men’s 50m backstroke tonight in Hangzhou. Entering this elite competition, Christou’s personal best stood at the 23.74 he clocked at last year’s Short Course European Championships. This morning, however, the Greek athlete produced a time of 23.57 to easily overtake that previous National Record and snag the 13th seed for tonight’s semi-final.

Christou added .07 in tonight’s semi to stop the clock at 23.64 and slip once slot to 14th when all was said and done, rendering himself out of the final. He also finished 14th earlier in this competition in the men’s 100m backstroke, where he registered a time of 50.91, a time within .3 of his own 50.66 NR.