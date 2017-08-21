Andrew, Ariola, Homovich, Sullivan, Whitley Will Captain Team USA at FINA World Juniors

The athletes of the United States have elected Michael Andrew, Grace Ariola, Madison Homovich, Erica Sullivan, and Reece Whitley as their captains for the 6th FINA World Junior Swimming Championships that will kick off on Wednesday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis. Approximately 630 athletes from 93 National Federations will be taking part in this six-day event; Team USA is comprised of 24 girls and 18 boys. The full USA roster can be found here.

Andrew is the top seed in the 50 free, 50 fly, and 200 IM, and the number two seed in the in the 50 back, 50 breast, and 100 breast. He represented Team USA at the 2015 World Juniors, where he set the Championship record in the 50 backstroke.

I'm honored and excited to serve with these fine team mates! "Do not follow where the path may lead. Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail". Ralph Waldo Emerson. #TeamUSA #READYTOLEAVEATRAIL A post shared by Michael Andrew (@swimmermichael) on Aug 21, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Ariola is seeded second in the 50 free, third in the 50 back, fifth in the 100 back, and sixth in the 100 free. Like Andrew, she represented the United States at 2015 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Singapore.

Homovich is entered in the 200 fly (sixth seed) and 400 IM (13th). She has been representing her country since the 2014 Junior Pan Pacific Championships.

This is the first national team selection for Sullivan, who is seeded first in the 1500 free and third in the 800 free.

Whitley is seeded third seed in the 100 breast, fifth in the 200 breast, seventh in the 50 breast.

2017 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships, presented by Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. will be the sixth edition of the prestigious competition which was first held in 2006 in Rio de Janeiro.