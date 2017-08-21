Former Arizona Swimmer Hogsed Sues University For Alleged Negligence

We reported last month that, after 2 years as a Wildcat, 21-year-old Nicholas Hogsed was making the move from swimming to at the University of Arizona to becoming an Ohio State Buckeye. A Courthouse News Service article has been published this week, giving insight into what may have served as underlying motivation for the move.

Per the article, Hogsed has sued the University of Arizona, claiming that he was beaten by an unnamed teammate in August 2016. The claim also alleges that then-Head Coach Rick DeMont ‘berated, ridiculed and ostracized’ Hogsed until he was forced to give up his scholarship and leave the university.

After 30 years with the program and 4 as Head Coach, DeMont retired earlier this year. Augie Busch has since been named as Arizona’s new Head Coach.

In the official complaint filed to the court of Pima County, Hogsed’s attorney wrote that “Instead of taking any action to address the hostility, Coach DeMont retaliated against him by repeatedly blaming, demeaning and belittling plaintiff for reporting the matter to the U of A dean of students.”

When Hogsed reportedly asked for clearance to transfer out of Arizona, the swimmer says DeMont would ‘only sign if he dropped his complaint with the dean of students.’ Hogsed eventually left the university after allegedly suffering ‘weight loss, anxiety, flashbacks in dreams, stress, fear and headaches.’

He seeks damages for negligence, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, medical expenses, lost educational opportunities and costs of suit.

We reached out to the University of Arizona for comment, but have not yet received a reply. Per the Courthouse News Service, a spokesman for the University of Arizona swim team declined comment, saying he was ‘not aware’ of the lawsuit.