Andrew, Smith Head Team USA’s 2017 Junior Worlds Roster

Budding multi-event stars Michael Andrew and Regan Smith will lead Team USA’s roster for the 2017 World Junior Championships, which will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana in August. Andrew is set to swim upwards of 6 total events and Smith 5. Those totals don’t include the medley relays, which aren’t yet listed among event entries on the roster. Both swimmers should likely be medley relay contributors, as Smith is the top-qualifier in the 100 back and fly, and Andrew the top qualifier in the 100 breast.
Multi-event swimmers are the theme of these rosters. The meet caps each nation at 26 total athletes, but based on qualifying from the 2017 U.S. National Championships, entries in every event were filled out with well below the max roster size. Only 18 boys and 24 girls appear on the rosters, which, unlike senior Worlds and World University Games, don’t include open water events.
Andrew is set to swim 5 individual events (50 free, 50 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 IM) and the 4×100 free relay, along with a likely spot in the medley. He also was the top qualifier in the 50 fly, but that event doesn’t appear among his entries on the Team USA roster (though the roster only has one swimmer entered in that event, suggesting it might be an accidental omission). Smith is set for five individuals (50 fly, 100 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back) and the likely medley.
Also set up for busy event lineups are Grace Ariola (50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 4×100 free relay, potential medley relay), Nicolas Albiero (50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, 200 fly, likely medley relay) and Zoe Bartel (50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM and a likely medley relay spot).
You can see the full roster here, including hometowns and club affiliations.
The only change from our projected roster after the final day of U.S. Nationals is that Austin Katz is not on the boys roster. Katz was the only swimmer eligible for both Junior World and World University Games, which have conflicting dates. Katz appeared on the World University Games roster that came out yesterday. His 100 back spot has been filled by Drew Kibler and his 200 back spot by Kieran Smith.
Girls (24):
- Grace Ariola – 100 free, 100 back, 50 back, 50 free 4×100 free relay
- Zoe Bartel – 200 breast, 100 breast, 50 breast, 200 IM, 4×100 medley relay
- Leah Braswell – 200 free, 400 free, 4×200 free relay
- Emma Carlton – 50 fly
- Julia Cook – 4×100 free relay
- Kate Douglass – 50 free
- Diana Dunn – 200 free, 4×200 free relay
- Amalie Fackenthal – 4×100 free relay
- Ashlyn Fiorilli – 200 fly
- Miranda Heckman – 400 free
- Madison Homovich – 200 fly, 400 IM
- Gabrielle Kopenski – 1500 free
- Eva Merrell – 100 fly
- Ella Nelson – 200 breast
- Lucie Nordmann – 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay
- Kelly Pash – 4×200 free relay
- Ella Ristic – 4×200 free relay
- Christin Rockway – 400 IM
- Regan Smith – 200 back, 100 fly, 50 fly, 100 back, 50 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Erica Sullivan – 800 free, 1500 free
- Alex Sumner – 200 back
- Chase Travis – 800 free
- Alex Walsh – 200 IM
- Emily Weiss – 50 breast, 100 breast
Boys (18):
- Andrew Abruzzo – 1500 free, 400 free, 800 free
- Nicolas Albiero – 200 fly, 100 fly, 50 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 4×100 medley relay
- Michael Andrew – 50 fly, 50 breast, 50 back, 100 breast, 200 IM, 50 free, 4×100 medley relay, 4×100 free relay
- Michael Brinegar – 1500 free, 800 free
- Cody Bybee – 4×200 free relay
- Patrick Callan – 200 free, 4×200 free relay
- Will Davis – 50 free
- Carson Foster – 200 back
- Trey Freeman – 200 free, 400 free, 4×200 free relay
- Andrew Koustik – 200 fly
- Drew Kibler – 4×100 free relay, 100 fly, 100 back
- Eric Knowles – 400 IM
- Daniel Krueger – 100 free, 4×100 free relay, 4×100 medley relay
- Jack LeVant – 4×200 free relay
- Daniel Roy – 200 breast
- Kieran Smith – 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 back
- Reece Whitley – 200 breast, 100 breast, 50 breast
- Matthew Willenbring – 100 free, 4×100 free relay
Coaches
Head coaches had been announced by USA Swimming in late 2016. Dynamo’s Jason Turcotte was set to coach the boys team before his untimely passing this spring. Bruce Gemmell was named boys head coach to replace him.
Assistant coaches were finalized after U.S. Nationals.
Girls:
- Head coach Kate Lundsten (Aquajets Swim Team, MN)
- Mike Parrato (Riptide Swimming, MN)
- Chris Plumb (Carmel Swim Club, IN)
- Paul Silver (Marlins of Raleigh, NC)
Boys:
- Head coach Bruce Gemmell (Nation’s Capital Swim Club, MD)
- Crystal Coleman (Penn Charter Aquatic Club, PA)
- Dan Flack (Baylor Swim Club, TN)
- Emmanuel Lanzo (Ridgefield Aquatic Club, CT)
10 Comments on "Andrew, Smith Head Team USA’s 2017 Junior Worlds Roster"
didn’t smith make the worlds team?
That’s correct. There were no restrictions on this double this season – presumably because World Juniors is home, and USA Swimming wants to win a lot of medals in front of a home crowd.
You can swim at both. She’s swimming the 200 Back at the World Championships end of this month and a ton of events at Junior Worlds end of August.
Yes Regan made the Worlds team. Jr Worlds takes place in late August.
Team Usa is on many fronts this summer – Awesome firepower