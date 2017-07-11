Andrew, Smith Head Team USA’s 2017 Junior Worlds Roster

Budding multi-event stars Michael Andrew and Regan Smith will lead Team USA’s roster for the 2017 World Junior Championships, which will take place in Indianapolis, Indiana in August. Andrew is set to swim upwards of 6 total events and Smith 5. Those totals don’t include the medley relays, which aren’t yet listed among event entries on the roster. Both swimmers should likely be medley relay contributors, as Smith is the top-qualifier in the 100 back and fly, and Andrew the top qualifier in the 100 breast.

Multi-event swimmers are the theme of these rosters. The meet caps each nation at 26 total athletes, but based on qualifying from the 2017 U.S. National Championships, entries in every event were filled out with well below the max roster size. Only 18 boys and 24 girls appear on the rosters, which, unlike senior Worlds and World University Games, don’t include open water events.

Andrew is set to swim 5 individual events (50 free, 50 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 200 IM) and the 4×100 free relay, along with a likely spot in the medley. He also was the top qualifier in the 50 fly, but that event doesn’t appear among his entries on the Team USA roster (though the roster only has one swimmer entered in that event, suggesting it might be an accidental omission). Smith is set for five individuals (50 fly, 100 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back) and the likely medley.

Also set up for busy event lineups are Grace Ariola (50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 4×100 free relay, potential medley relay), Nicolas Albiero (50 back, 100 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, 200 fly, likely medley relay) and Zoe Bartel (50 breast, 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM and a likely medley relay spot).

The only change from our projected roster after the final day of U.S. Nationals is that Austin Katz is not on the boys roster. Katz was the only swimmer eligible for both Junior World and World University Games, which have conflicting dates. Katz appeared on the World University Games roster that came out yesterday. His 100 back spot has been filled by Drew Kibler and his 200 back spot by Kieran Smith.

Girls (24):

Boys (18):

Coaches

Head coaches had been announced by USA Swimming in late 2016. Dynamo’s Jason Turcotte was set to coach the boys team before his untimely passing this spring. Bruce Gemmell was named boys head coach to replace him.

Assistant coaches were finalized after U.S. Nationals.

Girls:

Head coach Kate Lundsten (Aquajets Swim Team, MN)

(Aquajets Swim Team, MN) Mike Parrato (Riptide Swimming, MN)

Chris Plumb (Carmel Swim Club, IN)

Paul Silver (Marlins of Raleigh, NC)

Boys: