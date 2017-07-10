US Releases WUGs Roster; Only 2 Swimmers To Double With Worlds

USA Swimming has announced its 44-swimmer squad for the 2017 World University Games, with only two of the eligible World Champs team members electing to take part in both meets.

Selection procedures for this summer’s international meets allowed a small window for swimmers to compete at both Worlds and World University Games – swimmers who made the World Champs team in only relay events or non-Olympic events would be allowed to swim individual events at World University Games just over a month later. (You can read up on the full selection procedures here).

There were 6 swimmers in that boat after the conclusion of U.S. Nationals, but only 2 will swim both meets, per the rosters released by USA Swimming today. Both are the Worlds representatives in the 50 backstrokes: Justin Ress and Hannah Stevens. Here’s a quick rundown:

Dual Worlds/WUGs eligible qualifiers:

Lia Neal : Worlds only

: Worlds only Cierra Runge: Worlds only

Zach Apple: Worlds only

Michael Chadwick: Worlds only

Hannah Stevens: both

Justin Ress: both

We projected the likely qualifiers for WUGs (also known as the Universiade) right after the meet wrapped up. Only three names from that projection don’t appear on USA Swimming’s roster:

Absent From World University Games roster:

Gunnar Bentz

Vanessa Krause

With World University Games taking place very late this year (August 20-26), it’s possible that some swimmers couldn’t attend the meet without missing classes at early-starting universities, or that swimmers or coaches didn’t want to set back their college seasons by training right up until the start of NCAA season. There’s no word yet on why these two aren’t included on the roster. Rising Georgia senior Bentz would have been the nation’s top entrant in the 200 fly, 200 IM and 400 IM, while Michigan sophomore Krause was set to swim the 200 fly.

Tennessee’s Joey Reilman was also in the mix in the men’s 200 backstroke, but that spot went to Austin Katz. Katz was the only swimmer to qualify for World University Games and the Junior World Championships, and it appears he’s set to attend WUGs and skip Junior Worlds.

New Names From Projected Roster:

To fill in for those 6 absent names are 6 new ones:

Baldwin, Drabot and Konopka all qualified under USA Swimming’s selection procedures originally, but were left off the projected team because the roster max of 20 was hit. Sanders gets bumped into Bentz’s 200 IM spot, Grieshop to Bentz’s 400 IM spot and Virva take one of the 50 free spots vacated by Apple and Chadwick.

The other vacant 50 free and 100 free slots go to Ryan Held, who was originally set to only swim the 4×100 free relay. Maxime Rooney takes over the other vacant 100 free spot and Zach Harting the 200 fly entry. For the women, Kaersten Meitz gets Runge’s 800 free spot and Katie McLaughlin will get to swim her signature 200 fly, taking Krause’s spot.

Women (22):

Men (22):

Coaching Staff

USA Swimming also named its coaching staff. Head coaches were announced in advance (covered here in March), but assistants were finalized after U.S. Nationals.

Men’s team:

Head coach Whitney Hite (Wisconsin)

Braden Holloway (NC State)

Jeff Poppell (Florida)

Brian Smith (Georgia)

Women’s Team: