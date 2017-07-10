Schuyler Bailar, Harvard’s Transgender Swimming Star (Video)

Courtesy of The Olympic Channel

As a recruit, Schuyler Bailar received a lot of interest from Division 1 coaches before deciding that Harvard was his first choice. His original plan was to swim on the women’s team at Harvard under head coach Stephanie Morawski, but made the decision to swim for the men’s team with the support of Morawski and men’s coach Kevin Tyrrell.

The journey towards swimming for the Harvard men wasn’t always an easy one, and Schuyler initially postponed his enrollment at Harvard. Bailar’s parents joined the segment to discuss Schuyler’s struggles with eating disorders. They talked about the mental health issues and challenges Schuyler had to overcome as he realized he was transgender.

About the Olympic Channel

