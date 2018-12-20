What It’s Like to Nearly Drown in an Olympic Final

A video released by the Olympic Channel this month recounts the women’s 100 fly final from the 1960 Rome Olympics. In that race 14 year old U.S. Olympian Carolyn Wood caught water coming off the turn and started choking, forcing her to stop. The video contains an interview with Wood and several other participants in that races set over gorgeous archival footage of the 1960 Olympics. Parts of the video aren’t in English, but if you use the CC button, the subtitles contain a translation.

SwimGeek

Video now blocked. Thanks, IOC!

1 hour ago
SwimCoachDad

You can see it on YouTube.

9 minutes ago
rsgnsf

Great video (note–IOC only requires that you watch it on YouTube). Thank you! I’m kind of of that era & knew nothing about this. My whole (initial) career was goggles-free. It seems incomprehensible now.

9 minutes ago

