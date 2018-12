The 2018 Swim England Winter Championships concluded, with stars such as Imogen Clark and Max Litchfield knocking down British National Records, while visiting swimmers Penny Oleksiak and Kayla Sanchez did damage on the Canadian record book.

James Guy and Anna Hopkin both laid waste to British textile records as well.

You can review each of the 3-day recaps here:

Below, re-live the action at Ponds Forge in Sheffield, with a collection of photos provided courtesy of SWpix/Swim England.