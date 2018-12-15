Swim England C’ships: Guy Clocks British Textile Best In 200 Fly

2018 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

While the Short Course World Championships are concluding in Hangzhou, China tomorrow, British, Irish and Canadian swimmers are throwing down impressive performances of their own at the Swim England Championships in Sheffield.

We already reported the 50m freestyle textile record from Anna Hopkin here, as well as Imogen Clark‘s British Record in the women’s 50m breast here. But, there were additional noteworthy performances from high-profile athletes as day 2’s finals at Ponds Forge unfolded.

One head-turning feat came thanks to Olympic medalist James Guy, who posted the fastest 200m fly time for gold. Firing off a finals effort of 1:52.08, Guy hacked well over 2 seconds off of his previous lifetime best to score a new British Textile National Record.

His time sits only behind 2 marks from the 2009 supersuit era, with the top swim ever, a 1:51.27, belonging to Joe Roebuck, while Michael Rock owns the 2nd in 1:51.32 from the same time period.

For perspective, Guy’s effort this evening would have checked-in as the 7th fastest of the Short Course World Championships final in Hangzhou.

Of note, Edward Mildred broke the British Junior Record in the 200m fly, taking .69 off of his morning effort of 1:57.52 to clock an even faster record of 1:56.83 at night en route to 6th place in the race.

Commonwealth Games champion James Wilby was also in the pool tonight, producing a gold medal effort in the men’s 100m breaststroke. After notching a solid top seeded time of 57.81 in prelims, Wilby sliced .20 off to produce a podium-topping 57.61. He was the only swimmer under 58 in the pack, with his final result checking in as a new personal best.

Wilby’s effort now moves the Loughborough athletes into the #4 spot among the all-time-British performers list.

Manchester’s Chloe Golding proved too much to handle int he women’s 200m backstroke, as the 20-year-old crushed a new personal best of 2:04.57 for gold. Heading into this meet, Golding was positioned as the 14th fastest British performer all-time with her PB of 2:06.61. Tonight, however, she rocketed up to the 5th fastest British performer in history with a huge 2:04.57.

Commonwealth Games medalist Holly Hibbott did her thing in the women’s 400m freestyle, taking the win in 3:59.83. Her previous personal best rested at the 4:02.25 notched just last month, so the 19-year-old Stockport Metro swimmer is on the upward trajectory in this event as of late.

After her 50m breaststroke bronze tonight, which you can read more about in the Imogen Clark post linked above, Kayla Sanchez wowed the crowd with a big-time swim in the women’s 100m IM. The 17-year-old Canadian cranked out a winning effort of 58.24 a new personal best and Canadian National Record.

The 50m free and 100m free World Junior Record holder overtook the previous Canadian NR of 59.28 set by Julia Wilkinson back in 2009, which means Sanchez’s performance here in Sheffield tonight cut down another supersuit era mark.

Finishing behind Sanchez this evening was Emily Crane, who hit the wall in 1:00.97, while another 17-year-old, Athena Clayson, touched in 1:02.67 for bronze.

Additional Winners: