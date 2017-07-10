Arizona Assistant Brandy Maben Moving On From Coaching Career

After five years, Arizona assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Brandy Maben is stepping down to pursue other opportunities.

Maben stresses her departure has nothing to do with the recent hire of Augie Busch, but is because she’s been presented with multiple opportunities outside of the sport since the retirement of Rick DeMont. She also cites the fact she’s endured three coaching changes in her five years with the program, and that she and her family had to look into the future and decide what was best for them in terms of security and financial stability. Maben says she does plan to continue working after giving birth to her second child earlier this year, saying that she believes she it’s important to set an example for her young athletes that women can be both mothers and have careers.

Maben was previously a standout swimmer for the Wildcats, serving as captain on their 2008 National Championship team. After graduating from Arizona later that year, Maben got her coaching career started by serving as a graduate assistant with Arizona as well as coaching with Ford Aquatics. She then coached at LSU, heading up the breaststroke and IM groups as the program excelled to their best team performance in 30 years.

After two years with the Tigers, Maben came back to Arizona for the start of the 2012-13 season, assuming her role as assistant coach and women’s recruiting coordinator. In her first year back with the Wildcats, Maben helped lead the men to a 3rd place finish and the women to a 5th place finish at the NCAA Championships. They also earned four individual national titles, one relay title, eight school records and three American Records.

Along with her NCAA team championship in 2008, Maben was also a member of three Pac-10 Championship teams while at Arizona. A Pac-10 Post-graduate scholarship recipient in 2008, Maben earned a bachelor’s degree focused in psychology, communications, and education. She also has a master’s degree in sports management.

Read her full statement below: