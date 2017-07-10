Coral Springs, Florida to Host Inaugural UANA Cup in January

The Coral Springs Aquatic Complex in Coral Springs Florida will host the inaugural edition of the UANA Cup in January of 2018.

The meet, while being held in the United States, is designed for athletes from Central America, South America, and the Caribbean that are in UANA Zones 1 and 2. That means no Americans and no Canadians will be invited.

The meet will include 3 age groups for swimmers aged 11-12, 13-14, and 15-17, and will be competed in long course meters. There will be only timed finals, and no time standards have been released.

The Union Americana de Natacion, or UANA, is the regional governing body for aquatic sports in the Americas. While less visible than governing bodies in places like Europe (LEN), UANA has been around since the 1948 Olympic Games in London, the group does carry some weight throughout the Americas. The current president through 2019 is American Dale Neuberger, who is a FINA Vice President, and among former UANA presidents are now-disgraced, but once powerful, Coarcy Nunes – president of the Brazilian federation – and current FINA president Julio Maglione.

 

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "Coral Springs, Florida to Host Inaugural UANA Cup in January"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Hmmmmm

So its a meet, held on American soil, but no American swimmers are invited

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
15 hours 28 minutes ago
Agreed

That’s messed up!

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
13 hours 14 minutes ago
NTD

It is more cost effective for the Caribbean, central America and South America Federations to fly to Florida than to other Federations

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour 23 minutes ago
wpDiscuz

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »