First Edition of UANA Swimming Cup Kicks Off on Friday

2018 UANA Swimming Cup

January 19th-21st, 2018

Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, Florida

LCM (50m course)

Psych Sheet

Real-Time Results

The inaugural UANA Swimming Cup will kick off on Friday in Coral Springs, Florida at the Coral Springs Aquatic Complex. UANA is the overarching organization for all things aquatics in the Americas (including north, south, the Caribbean, etc). They are perhaps best-known as the organizers of the Pan American Masters Championships and as the lead governing body for the aquatics events at the quadrennial Pan American Games.

The new meet being hosted this weekend is an age group meet, with 11-12, 13-14, and 15-17 breakouts. In spite of being hosted in the United States, there are no Americans swimming, though most of the rest of the region is. Brazil is the most accomplished swimming nation among the attendees, with countries like Venezuela, Argentina, the Bahamas, and Mexico also bringing starpower.

This region is stock-piled with young talent. We’ve seen the front-edge of this wave of talent roll through national and continental records in the last few years, and make an impact on NCAA swimming as well (Dylan Carter, Renzo Tjon-a-Joe, Joanna Evans), and that momentum is growing into a full generation of swimmers with world-class potential out of the Western Hemisphere’s smaller nations.

Below is a breakout of a few swimmers to watch this weekend: