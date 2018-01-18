WATCH: Molly Hannis Puts Up Blistering 29.7 in 50 Breast Shootouts

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – AUSTIN

The 2018 TYR Pro Swim Series in Austin brought something new to the table. Swimmers competed in “shootout” style rounds of the stroke 50s. The first round (quarterfinal) included the top 8 swimmers from prelims. The top 4 then advanced to round 2 (semifinal). The top 2 from the semifinal round advanced to the final showdown (round 3).

SwimSwam has put together the videos from the Shootout finals. Below are the videos of the women’s 50 breast. It all came down to Molly Hannis vs. Katie Meili, with Hannis winning in a blistering 29.71. Videos of the other stroke shootouts for the men and women will get their own separate posts. SwimSwam will also be posting the videos of A finals in all other events.

ROUND 1:

ROUND 2:

ROUND 3:

3 Comments on "WATCH: Molly Hannis Puts Up Blistering 29.7 in 50 Breast Shootouts"

Big10 Boyz

Breaststroke?

3 hours 20 minutes ago
CraigH

Are we sure she’s actually separating her knees? Hard to tell it’s not a dolphin kick beneath that wake!

1 hour 57 minutes ago
Dee

Looked more bouncy than any breaststroke I’ve seen, but her 100 was similar and you could see the separation in that race.

35 minutes 19 seconds ago

