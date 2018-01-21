Joao Pierre Campos Wins Back-to-Back on Day 2 of UANA Cup

2018 UANA Swimming Cup
- January 19th-21st, 2018
- Coral Springs Aquatic Complex, Florida
- LCM (50m course)
The Mexican team continued to rack up medals on day 2 of the 2018 UANA Swimming Cup, designed for countries from Central and South America. They added another 28 medals to their 24 from Friday for 52 total, including 8 more titles. The country’s 11-12 girls continued to push the effort forward.
Argentina surged on Saturday with 5 event wins and 20 total medals. Brazil too more-than-doubled their Friday win total with 8 new victories to bring them to 15 in all.
In the boys’ 13-14 100 fly, Brazil’s Gustavo Saldo won in 57.61. For comparison, that would’ve tied as the 8th-fastest American in that age group last season.
Brazil also got back-to-back golds from 12-year old Joao Pierre Campos, who won the 100 fly in 1:02.02 and then topped the 200 free in 2:04.05. That 200 free left him three-seconds clear of the field.
Medal Table After Day 2, of 3:
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|Mexico
|18
|24
|10
|52
|Brazil
|15
|5
|6
|26
|Argentina
|10
|12
|12
|34
|Colombia
|3
|2
|6
|11
|Peru
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Bahamas
|2
|1
|3
|6
|Barbados
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Trinidad & Tobago
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Costa Rica
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Panama
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Venezuela
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Curacao
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Paraguay
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Honduras
|0
|0
|3
|3
|Jamaica
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Dominican Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Virgin Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
