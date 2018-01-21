Joao Pierre Campos Wins Back-to-Back on Day 2 of UANA Cup

2018 UANA Swimming Cup

The Mexican team continued to rack up medals on day 2 of the 2018 UANA Swimming Cup, designed for countries from Central and South America. They added another 28 medals to their 24 from Friday for 52 total, including 8 more titles. The country’s 11-12 girls continued to push the effort forward.

Argentina surged on Saturday with 5 event wins and 20 total medals. Brazil too more-than-doubled their Friday win total with 8 new victories to bring them to 15 in all.

In the boys’ 13-14 100 fly, Brazil’s Gustavo Saldo won in 57.61. For comparison, that would’ve tied as the 8th-fastest American in that age group last season.

Brazil also got back-to-back golds from 12-year old Joao Pierre Campos, who won the 100 fly in 1:02.02 and then topped the 200 free in 2:04.05. That 200 free left him three-seconds clear of the field.

Medal Table After Day 2, of 3:

Gold Silver Bronze Total
Mexico 18 24 10 52
Brazil 15 5 6 26
Argentina 10 12 12 34
Colombia 3 2 6 11
Peru 2 2 3 7
Bahamas 2 1 3 6
Barbados 1 3 2 6
Trinidad & Tobago 1 1 4 6
Costa Rica 1 1 1 3
Panama 1 0 0 1
Venezuela 0 2 1 3
Curacao 0 1 0 1
Paraguay 0 1 0 1
Honduras 0 0 3 3
Jamaica 0 0 2 2
Dominican Republic 0 0 1 1
Virgin Island 0 0 1 1

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »