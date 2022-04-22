Ana Fleming Changes Commitment for 2022-23 from Alabama to Navy

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nearly a year and a half after announcing her verbal commitment to the University of Alabama, high school senior Anastasia Fleming has made the decision to attend the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis next fall.

“After a long process, I am so blessed to announce my acceptance into the United States Naval Academy. I can’t wait to continue my academic and athletic goals at such an incredible place, where I will have the privilege of serving my country. Thank you to my family, coaches, and friends, who have helped me through this important time in my life. #beatarmy 💙⚓️ #commitedSW”

When we wrote about her first commitment, Fleming was living in Austin, Texas, and swimming with the Western Hills Athletic Club. Now, she is attached to Huntsville Swim Association in Huntsville, Alabama. Since making the move, she has improved her SCY 400 IM time and her LCM 100 back and 50 fly times. She achieved the latter two at last summer’s Southeastern Swimming LSC Long Course Championships, where she placed sixth in the 50 free (26.84), seventh in the 100 free (59.59), seventh in the 50 fly (28.56), and 24th in the 100 back prelims (1:08.60). She went on to swim at Huntsville Futures, finaling in the 50 free (22nd) and 100 free (28th).

In December, Fleming competed at Winter Juniors East in the 50/100 free and 100 fly. While she didn’t hit best times, she was closer than she had been in over a year. She was only .29 off her 50 free PB (a 23.06 from 2018) and she was .8 away from her best time in the 100 free (50.39 from 2019). She improved on both those performances in February at the 2022 Southeastern Swimming LSC Short Course Championships, going 23.29/50.53. She won the 100 free and was runner-up in the 50.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.06

100 free – 50.39

200 free – 1:50.47

100 fly – 55.57

200 fly – 2:03.23

Fleming will join Navy commits Annie Jardina, Jordyn Libler, and Megan McGrath next fall.

