Sprinter Ana Fleming Joins Alabama’s Growing Class of 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Ana Fleming has verbally committed to the University of Alabama as a member of the high school class of 2022. Fleming, who swims for the Western Hills Athletic Club in Austin, Texas, joins a growing class for the Crimson Tide, which have among the most committed 2022’ers in the nation so far.

Fleming has raced well coming out of the coronavirus quarantine break. In September, she swam a lifetime best in the 100 fly, which is one of her primary events in addition to the sprint freestyles.

While many of her lifetime bests in long course are more than 2 years old, from the summer of 2018, she’s generally been a little better in long course than short course to this point of her swimming career.

That includes Summer Junior Nationals cuts in both the 50 free and 100 free, based on the 2019 time standards. At last summer’s Junior Nationals, she was off her best times in both events and had a high finish of 88th place in the 50 free.

In 2020, before the coronavirus quarantines began shutting down the sport, she finished 7th at the College Station Sectionals in the 100 free in long course.

Best Times in Yards/Long Course Meters:

SCY LCM 50 free 23.06 26.42 100 free 50.39 57.46 200 free 1:50.47 2:06.17 100 fly 55.57 1:03.93 200 fly 2:03.23 —

Her strengths in the sprint freestyle fits well into the hands of Alabama head coach Coley Stickels, who specializes in coaching the sprint freestyles. Last season at the SEC Championships, Stickels’ first at the helm of the Crimson Tide, they scored 31.5 points in the 50 free and 34 points in the 100 free. While in both cases that was a slide from the year prior, Stickels has hit the sprints hard in recruiting.

In the Alabama class of 2021, that includes Kailyn Winter (22.9/50.4) and Krista Wheeler (23.2/50.4), who specialize in the sprint freestyles, along with a few breaststrokers who are also very good sprint freestylers.

Their 2022 class so far is actually heavy in distance freestylers, so the addition of Fleming adds some balance to the group. The other announced female commits for Alabama in that class include Laci Black, Mackenzie Brandt, and Stella Grace Watts.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.