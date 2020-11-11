New York & Minnesota Announce New COVID Restrictions, Curfew On Gyms

New York and Minnesota are among a wave of states implementing new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge across the United States. New York has implemented a curfew on gyms, though neither state’s restrictions appear to affect sports outside of that New York curfew.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced new restrictions this week, pointing out three main areas where he says the state has identified high numbers of new cases:

“If you look at where the cases are coming from, if you do the contact tracing, you’ll see they’re coming from three main areas: establishments where alcohol is served, gyms, and indoor gatherings at private homes,” Cuomo said, per the Governor’s website.

In response, Cuomo has ordered restaurants and bars to close their in-person services from 10 PM to 5 AM each day. Delivery and curbside pickup (without alcohol) can continue after 10 PM – the order only imposes that curfew on in-person service. Gyms in the state will also have to close at 10 PM statewide, which will affect pools connected to gyms or health clubs.

To address the gatherings, Cuomo’s order caps indoor and outdoor gatherings at private residences to just 10 people. The order very specifically notes that the 10-person limit is for gatherings “at private residences,” so organized swim practices don’t appear to be capped at 10 people.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced similar restrictions one day before Cuomo, pointing to similar outbreaks in alcohol-serving establishments and at private gatherings.

Minnesota will order bars and restaurants to shut down in-person dining between 10 PM and 4 AM, with seating capacity limited to 150 people or less (or 50% capacity if that’s smaller) during the permissible hours. Minnesota will also limit indoor and outdoor social gatherings to 10 people or less.

But the Star Tribune reports that sports in the state – including the high school boys swimming & diving season – will not be affected by the new restrictions.