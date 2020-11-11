Reigning Texas 5A 100 Back Champion Kaitlyn Owens Commits to Texas A&M (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Magnolia Aquatic Club and A&M Consolidated High School sprinter Kaitlyn Owens has verbally committed to Texas A&M for next fall, staying local with her college choice.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to Texas A&M University. I have wanted to swim for A&M for as long as I can remember. I can’t wait to be an official part of the Aggie family! Thank you to my family and coaches for helping me get to where I am today! Gig ‘Em Aggies!”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.18

100 free – 50.60

50 back – 25.13

100 back – 53.72

200 back – 2:03.62

Owens is the reigning Texas HS 5A State Champion in the 100 back, where she clocked a 53.85 to take the crown. At that meet, she was also 23.18 to finish second in the 50 free and led off A&M Consolidated’s 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

The Aggie women are rebuilding after losing the top spot in the SEC in 2020, falling from first to sixth at the conference championships. One of their biggest needs is sprinters and backstrokers, making Owens’ commitment incredibly key. Junior Emma Carlton is the top returner in both those categories, having gone 22.5/49.5 in the 50/100 free and 52.7 in the 100 back last season, but the Aggies will need to develop more top-end backstroke speed if they want to keep climbing back up to the top of the conference.

Owens is about a tenth off what it took to make the 100 back C-final at the 2020 SEC Championships. She joins Shannon Bagnal, Joelle Reddin, Sarah Holt, Meredith Brown and Martina Fuentes in A&M’s class of 2025.

