Texas State Qualifier Martina Fuentes Verbally Commits to Texas A&M

Martina Fuentes of the Swim Houston Aquatic Center in Houston, Texas has verbally committed to Texas A&M. A current high school senior, Fuentes is scheduled to join the Aggies in the fall of 2021.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my swimming and academic career at Texas A&M University!! I am truly grateful for my family, friends, and coaches that have helped me through this journey! Can’t wait to be an Aggie!! Gig’em

Fuentes is a Texas Class 6A Region 4 Champion in the 100 yard backstroke, qualifying to swim both that and the 200 free individually at the 2020 Texas High School State Championships.

At State, she finished 12th in the 100 back and 11th in the 200 free individually, and also swam on Memorial’s 16th-place 200 free relay.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.04

100 free – 51.89

200 free – 1:50.82

100 back – 55.75

200 back – 2:03.35

The Texas A&M women slid to 6th place in a highly-competitive women’s SEC Championship meet last season after winning 4 consecutive titles.

The Aggies’ huge weakness was the freestyle races, especially the sprints. But they remained strong in the backstrokes, especially the 100 back that is a primary event for Fuentes, and had some success in the 200 free as well – her other best event.

She joins a group for the A&M women in the class of 2021 that includes Joelle Reddin, Meredith Brown, Sarah Holt, and Shannon Bagnal.

