Texas 5A State Runner-Up Joelle Reddin Commits to Texas A&M

Rising high school senior Joelle Reddin, from Frisco, Texas in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, has verbally committed to Texas A&M University. She is scheduled to arrive in the fall of 2021.

Reddin swam to a pair of runner-up finishes at the 2020 Texas 5A High School State Championships. The 5A championship in Texas is for the state’s smaller schools, but in Texas’ two-class system for swimming, that doesn’t mean much smaller: her Lone Star High School still has an enrollment of over 2,100 students.

Reddin finished 2nd at that meet in both the 500 yard free in 4:56.65 and the 200 yard IM in 2:03.24. Both of those swims are best times for her.

Many of her best events are not on the high school schedule, however. That includes the 200 fly, 400 IM, and 200 breast. Her best times in those races came throughout her sophomore and junior years, each coming at a different meet. That includes a 4:22.25 that qualified her for the B final at the 2019 Winter Junior – West Championships, where she ultimately placed 16th.

Best Times in Yards:

500 free – 4:56.65

1000 free – 10:18.52

100 breast – 1:04.85

200 breast – 2:17.37

100 fly – 57.32

200 fly – 2:01.77

200 IM – 2:03.24

400 IM – 4:22.25

Given her versatility across strokes, especially at the 200-yard distance, she projects as primarily an IMer at the college level. Because of the SEC’s unique 5-day championship schedule, she could conceivably race the 200 breast, 200 fly, and 400 IM all on different days of that meet at the conference level. If she were to advance to the NCAA Championships, however, that 200 fly/200 breast combo, a rare event specialty, would become challenging given that the races are back-to-back.

After 4 consecutive SEC Championships, the Texas A&M women slid to 6th at a very deep and very competitive 2020 event. The Aggies’ most glaring weaknesses were depth, generally, and the freestyle events, specifically.

Rising senior Jing Quah placed 4th in the 400 IM and 5th in the 200 fly at the 2020 SEC Championship meet – events where Reddin is also strong.

She joins a 2021 class that includes Meredith Brown, Brooke Fegley, Sarah Holt, and Shannon Bagnal. Reddin will diversify a class that is otherwise heavily leveraged in backstrokers, butterfliers, and freestylers, but that has no other IMers of her caliber so far.

