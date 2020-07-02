In-State Backstroker Meredith Brown Verbals to Texas A&M Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

First Colony Swim Team’s Meredith Brown has verbally committed to the Texas A&M Aggies for fall 2021. Brown is a rising senior at Clements High School.

I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim at Texas A&M University! I couldn’t be more thankful for my coaches, family, and friends for helping make this possible. I’m so excited to be a part of the impressive program that Coach Bultman has built. Gig ‘em!!

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.12

100 free – 51.57

200 free – 1:52.92

100 back – 54.59

200 back – 2:02.42

At the 2019 Texas 6A State Champs, Brown finished third in the 100 back (55.34) and sixth in the 50 free (23.49). This past winter, at the 2019 Speedo Winter Junior Champs – West, Brown posted a lifetime best 54.59 in the 100 back to finish 17th overall. She was also 2:02.42 in the 200 back to set a new personal best.

A&M, a program in rebuilding mode right now, just graduated their top 100 backstroker from last season (Raena Eldridge – 52.50). Rising junior Emma Carlton (52.7 last year) and rising sophomore Grace Wey (53.1/1:56.6 last year) will overlap with Brown. The incoming class has some backstroke speed, too, and it’s a big class with 13 women publicly committed.

Brown joins another backstroker, Shannon Bagnal, and butterflier Sarah Holt in A&M’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.