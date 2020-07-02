Pennsylvania 3A Runner-Up Shelby Kahn Stays Local with Penn State Verbal

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Lancaster Aquatic Club’s Shelby Kahn is staying in-state with a verbal commitment to Penn State’s class of 2025. Kahn is a rising senior at Wilson High School.

I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers at Penn State University! I want to thank my parents and sister for always believing in me and my friends and coaches for pushing me in and out of the pool. I can’t wait to be a Nittany Lion! #weare

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 24.12

100 free – 51.47

200 free – 1:50.36

500 free – 4:57.76

200 IM – 2:04.69

400 IM – 4:23.02

At the 2020 Pennsylvania (PIAA) 3A State Champs, just before COVID-19 shutdown swimming as we knew it in March, Kahn was the 200 free runner-up with a lifetime best 1:50.36. In the 500 free timed final, she clocked a 5:00.08 to take sixth, then jumped in for the 200 free relay and anchored Wilson’s fourth-place effort with a 23.49 split. To close the meet, Kahn split 51.81 to anchor their 400 free relay.

Kahn will get two seasons of overlap with both Margaret Markvardt (PSU’s top 200 IMer last season) and Abbie Amdor (PSU’s top 200 freestyler last season).

Kahn joins Marly Lough and Maura Fluehr in Penn State’s class of 2025.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.