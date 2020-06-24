2019 CIF Southern Section D2 Runner-Up Marly Lough Verbals to Penn State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brea Aquatics sprinter Marly Lough has pledged a verbal commitment to Penn State for fall 2021.

I chose Penn State because it is one of the top universities in the country and because I know it is the perfect place for me to continue to grow as a student and as an athlete. The coaching staff and the team have been amazing throughout the recruiting process and I fell in love with State College when I visited with my family. Thank you to my family, my friends, and the coaches who helped get me to this point.

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.55

100 free – 50.11

200 free – 1:49.06

100 back – 56.91

200 back – 2:01.58

200 IM – 2:02.73

As a freshman at Saint Lucy’s Priory High School, Lough finished eighth in the 100 free and 10th in the 200 free at the 2018 CIF State Championships after finishing fourth in both races at the 2018 CIF Southern Section D2 Champs. Then, as a sophomore, Lough won the 2019 CIF Southern Section D2 title in the 100 free and was the 200 free runner-up. She went on to take 10th in the 100 free and 16th in the 200 free at the 2019 CIF State Champs.

Most recently, Lough competed at the Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines, where she made the 200 back C-final (2:19.90) to finish 19th overall.

Rising sophomore Abbie Amdor led the Penn State women in the 100/200 free last year at 49.1/1:47.1; she was also a B-finalist at the 2020 Big Ten Champs in the 100 free. With her lifetime best, Lough would’ve squeaked into the 100 free Big Ten C-final last season.

Lough joins PA-based sprinter Maura Fluehr in Penn State’s class of 2025 on the women’s side.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.