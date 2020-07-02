SwimSwam Podcast: Tom Dolan Gives 400 IM Master Class

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tom Dolan, the master at mid-distance racing, especially the 400 IM. Dolan won back-to-back gold medals in the 400 IM at both the Olympic Games (1996, 2000) and World Championships (1994, 98). He discusses the mechanics of IM, which his strategy was for beating his opponents, and what his surprisingly best stroke was.

***WARNING: There is a VERY accurate Coach Jon Urbanchek impersonation that contains profanity***

Dolan also dives deep into the controversy surrounding the 200 IM final at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, where the Italian swimmer who won gold, Massimiliano Rosolino, was suspected of doping.

