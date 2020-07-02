2012 Olympic Bronze Medalist Andrey Grechin Is Coming Out of Retirement

Russian swimmer Andrey Grechin, a bronze medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games, has decided to give his swimming career another go at 32-years old.

In interviews done with several Russian state-run media outlets, Grechin says that he’s returning to enjoy swimming. “It would be possible to just swim Masters meets, but this is not what I want. I don’t care, I like to compete with strong opponents. Swimming disciplines me; my return is more a challenge for myself.”

Grechin’s last official meet was the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. There he swam individually on Russia’s 400 free relay in both prelims and finals. That relay finished 4th with Grechin swimming a 48.68 on the leadoff leg in finals.

Grechin also swam the 100 free individually, but he didn’t advance out of prelims, finishing 21st in 48.75.

Four years earlier, Grechin was part of the Russian men’s 400 free relay that won a bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games. He was the leadoff leg there as well, splitting a very similar 48.57, but that year it was good enough for a medal.

At those 2012 Games, he also anchored Russia’s 400 medley relay that finished 12th in prelims and raced the 50 free individually, where he finished 10th in the semi-finals.

Grechin has best times of 21.82 in the 50 free in long course, and 47.59 in the 100 free in long course, though those swims were both done at least 8 years ago.

Russian Rankings in Men’s 100 LCM Free, 2019

Vladislav Grinev, 47.43 (Russian Record) Vlad Morozov, 47.88 Evgeny Rylov, 48.31 Mikhail Vekovishchev, 48.41 Andrei Minakov, 48.50 Kliment Kolesnikov, 48.52 Ivan Girev, 48.80 Sergey Fesikov, 48.97 Andrey Zhilkin, 49.15 Ivan Kuzmenko, 49.30

Russian Rankings in Men’s 100 LCM Free, Since 2016 Olympics